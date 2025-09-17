Heard on Main Street: I have to exercise early in the morning before my brain figures out what I’m doing.

I have a new book of essays written by David McCullough. “History Matters” is a timely collection of his essays on American history, edited by his daughter, Dorie McCullough Lawson, and his researcher, Michael Hill. The first few pieces about recurring history make you think about how history affects our lives today.

I definitely recommend “History Matters”; his essay “The Good Works of America” inspires faith that we ourselves can make this a better country. “We are what we do,” he says, “The test will be what we want. Our future is up to us, the voters — not the politicians.”

I was fascinated by “Harriet Beecher Stowe in Paris,” delighted with “A Conversation About George” (Washington), and have increased respect for Harry Truman and the duties of the presidency. McCullough shares odd facts, and notes, “Nothing in the past had to happen the way it happened.” These essays are pure gems.

His daughter Dorie will talk about the book on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum; the book includes two paintings by McCullough, of his home and workplace.

I never considered the fact that people who refuse to be vaccinated or have children vaccinated are refusing to protect others, including me and my children or grandchildren. So it is a personal issue for me now.

Bow Van Riper will give an overview of the life and career of Katharine Cornell on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 6 pm, at the Cornell Theatre. He will focus on her lifelong love of the Island (which began as a child when she visited the Innisfail Hotel at the headwaters of the Lagoon with her parents), and her many contributions.

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living offers Yoga for Living, a yoga retreat and luncheon to support dementia and caregiver services, at the Grange Hall, Oct. 4, 9 am to 1 pm. Register at mvcenter4living.org.

The M.V. Museum and the M.V. Derby will offer weekly talks celebrating “80 Years of Fishing” from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15 on Wednesday evenings, starting with “Ed and Steve Amaral: Brothers on the Vineyard Waters” on Sept 17. Get your tickets now.

Happy anniversary to Louisa Gould and J.B. Lamont tomorrow. Belated anniversary greetings go to Chuck and Anne Downing; also to Doris Stewart and Jerome Clark.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Hilda Illingworth today. Wish the best on Monday to Trip Barnes and Ken Ward. Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey party on Wednesday. And belated birthday greetings to Connie Berry, Joyce Stiles Tucker, Stephen Hammond, and Samantha Valley. Sorry, I don’t know where my column went.

Heard on Main Street: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.” –Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel)