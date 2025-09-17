West Tisbury makes quick work of special town meeting warrant

West Tisbury residents from across the town hustled into the elementary school on Tuesday to cast their votes at a special town meeting, held for more time sensitive articles that couldn’t wait until the larger meeting in the spring.

From an article to remove an invasive species of willow to a proposed new general bylaw regarding house numbers, town residents debated but largely voted yes, with all passing with a majority.

A few articles to redirect monies into different town funds passed without comment or question. The awaited ticket item about the removal of an invasive species of willow trees on Mill Brook Pond was raised next, with a few questions before it passed unanimously. Funds that were slated for the Howes House renovation — a senior center up-Island — were proposed for reallocation for the tree removal after the repairs were halted indefinitely.

Prudy Burt, a West Tisbury resident and local conservationist, proposed an amendment to lower the number of trees removed to fifteen rather than twenty, and lower the amount needed to complete the work as a result.

“We put the highest possible number as a placeholder knowing we would probably be amending it down,” Burt said of the change to fewer trees, and nearly $20,000 less money.

After the amendment passed, locals were interested in understanding the rationale behind the tree removal, and the way this proposal fit into the larger plan of Mill Brook Pond. The ecological restoration of Mill Brook Pond has been controversial and in the public eye recently because of a plan to remove a dam and restore the pond to a free-flowing brook once there.

“This is something that has been on our radar for several years,” Burt said. “This action does not preempt any future decision one way or another on Mill Pond, it’s just something that needs to happen now.”

Burt clarified that the work needs to be done at the driest time of the year, which is why the item was added to the special town meeting rather than waiting until the spring. With a “yes” vote, the work on the willow trees will begin after Attorney General approval.

The most contested article was the last — a new proposed general bylaw that requires homeowners to tack up their house numbers on their dwelling, instead of just to trees at the start of their driveways. The article was led by local fire chiefs, who said it’s in the best interest of the public to properly identify their home in the case of an emergency, so their home can be easily found by law enforcement.

Three residents questioned the proposed bylaw and spoke out about their desire to keep their house numbers on trees rather than their home. There was also concern about fines, and whether homeowners would be penalized if they didn’t comply, were off-Island at the time of a house check, or another scenario that would preclude them from abiding by the bylaw.

“It’s just for clarity for emergency services coming in — to know which building they’re going to,” West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said. “We’re not in the practice of fining anybody. This is in the best interest of you, yourself, as the homeowner.”

The question eventually passed unanimously, after some tenuous discussion, laughter from the audience due to the contention, and community misgivings about the change.