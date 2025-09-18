Learn to listen to our fellow countrymen

To the Editor:

In the wake of this most recent murder of a political figure, I feel called to express the following.

Who ever thought a deep and lasting hatred would blossom among citizens in the U.S. based on presidential choice and opinion? This is not simple disgruntlement because of the outcome of this last presidential election. Nor is it simple hate, but more a river of fire with directly opposing currents aimed at those of a different opinion, with no room for deviation.

The outcome of the competitive last race for political power, the race that began between Trump and Biden/Harris in 2024 with healthy debate, has now split families, ruined friendships, and severed alliances between people for an unhealthy period of months, with no sign of abating.

The worst is that hate has triumphed over love, and hope is disappearing for healing this rift.

It is indeed a second civil war, worse than that of 160 years ago. That one involved principles surrounding slavery and economics. It had boundaries that could be largely defined by geography within the U.S. Although families were divided, it came to be known as North versus South. Many died defending their principles, and even today some resentment lives on. Ruthless evil as war is (ideologies defended by blood sacrifice), history admits to this war as changing our world for the better, freeing many from the bonds of slavery.

The civil war now in 2025 is insidious in that it has no clear boundaries, with sides and opinions secret, hidden for fear of societal separation and retaliation. The weapons so far are not generally firearms, but the growth of alienation of human beings within communities and families due to an inability to embrace the same ideology. It is punitive in nature, punishing opposing opinions through fear of retaliation, denied employment, purchasing and selling power, or some other opportunity.

As individuals, we are powerless to change this growing hatred, except to personally continue to love and embrace our family and community at large, despite their beliefs. The only solution, as Pollyanna as it may sound, is for all of us to take a good look at ourselves, our words and actions, and to love and embrace those close to us and our countrymen at large, despite their differing views, and to remember there’s a 2028 election when we as a nation will again have the opportunity to make our choices.

Annette I. Sandrock

Vineyard Haven