Steamship board needs to see bigger picture

To the Editor:

The SSA proposes a 5 percent increase for excursion fares for Islanders. There is a proposed 5.5 percent increase for all freight. There is a proposed 33 percent increase in the Palmer Avenue lot daily parking rates in the winter, and a 47 percent increase during the shoulder season for that same parking.

The expected revenue from increasing the excursion rate by 5 percent for Vineyard residents is expected to yield an additional $350,026. This total is almost exactly the same amount that the golden parachute for Bob Davis, who will serve as “special advisor” in 2026, will cost ferry fare payers next year.

The board members of the Steamship Authority perhaps need to look at the bigger picture when they address reasons for the SSA operating budget shortfall.

These reasons include the mismanagement of capital projects, especially the lavish spending for the new Woods Hole terminal; the so far futile efforts to replace the antiquated reservation system; a refusal to look at licensing options to allow barge companies, who are standing by at the ready, to much more efficiently haul 20-plus daily truckloads of fuel, trash, and septic waste; and the penny-wise but pound-foolish purchase of 16-year-old highly polluting workboats that required significant investment to make them fit for use as ferries.

The outdated reservation system shows boat after boat as full, yet numerous boats are canceled due to “trip consolidation.” The lost revenue due to boats running with empty spaces most certainly contributes to the deficit.

The board is seemingly out of touch with the needs of residents and commuters, the constituents for whom the Steamship Authority was established.

We heartily agree with Falmouth SSA board representative Peter Jeffrey that the Steamship Authority is operating under an outdated Enabling Act, and the entire governance structure of the Steamship should be reconsidered by the state legislature.

The current arrangement is not adequate to ensure the safety, reliability, and affordability required of the $152 million operation carrying 2.9 million passengers and 675,000 vehicles a year.

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, Alysha Norbury, Nat Trumbull, and Beth O’Connor

Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group and SMART (Southeast Massachusetts Regional Transportation Citizens Task Force)