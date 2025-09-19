Parents should heed warning on electric dirt bikes

There are moments throughout human history where technology advanced faster than maybe it should have. The development of nuclear energy ranks high up there. Forever chemicals used to coat cooking pans to keep them from sticking.

One of the latest is the electric dirt bike. The bare-bones, small vehicles seen whipping around the Island driven by teenagers have emerged as a danger that some parents seem oblivious to, and public safety officials are concerned.

Earlier this year, police chiefs from across the Island issued a warning. The chiefs relayed that while dangerous, the vehicles parents bought for their teenagers are very likely illegal to ride on Vineyard roads. The warning was issued as departments have received a growing number of complaints from other bicyclists who have witnessed dirt bikes whipping by them at excessive speeds on bike paths, homeowners who watch as bikers fly across their lawns on the way to school, and drivers who narrowly miss clipping teens on the roads.

The chiefs convened a meeting in April where the message to parents was clear: “Don’t buy these for your kids,” as one chief said.

It’s a message that despite our desire to support getting kids outdoors and off their phones, we can’t help but support. The electric dirt bikes pose a serious public safety risk for kids, and they are difficult for police officers to enforce.

It’s important to note that these electric dirt bikes are not just electric bicycles, which have been transforming transportation in an arguably good direction. Electric dirt bikes are a different beast because of their allure to teenagers and because of their excessive speed and acceleration. For some context, the bikes — that likely by design look more like toys than vehicles — can travel upwards of 30 miles per hour. One of the more popular brands is Surron, a Chinese company that produces a line of bikes. Surrons range in speed from 30 to 70 miles per hour. The Storm Bee model can reach a speed of 68 miles an hour.

On top of the danger, there is the issue of legality. On the roads, with a vehicle that travels more than 30 miles per hour, police treat the bikes as mopeds — which require registration and insurance, as well as blinkers, mirrors, and the rest. The electric dirt bikes ridden by teenagers certainly aren’t registered, from many instances that we and police have seen.

The dirt bikes are also prohibited from riding on trails and in the State Forest, a common place to see them. And they are not allowed on Island bike paths, where they would — and do — pose a risk to pedal-powered bikes.

The danger of the bikes was on full display this past week. On Friday, as noted in our briefs page, the Island barely avoided what very easily could have been a tragedy. A 14-year-old, who had told police that he had just received his electric bike for his birthday, was crossing Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. A big box truck was waiting to make a turn onto County Road, and was likely acting as a shield, blocking a view from oncoming traffic. As the teenager started to cross, the driver of an approaching Jeep, traveling at 30 miles per hour, told officers that he did not see the bike. Before they could stop, the bike collided with their side door. The teenager suffered some injuries, and was brought to the hospital, where he was at least healthy enough to tell his side of the story. In a matter of milliseconds, though, we might be telling a significantly different and heartbreaking story.

The similarity of electric dirt bikes to the age-old discussion on mopeds is striking. For mopeds, the Island really has yet to find a meaningful solution to abate what becomes a too-often tragic accident. Similar to inexperienced tourists riding on mopeds, teenagers with no experience on how to ride a dangerous and fast vehicle are whipping around Island streets.

The emergence of the electric dirt bike, we fear, could be yet another tragic yet avoidable conundrum facing the Island. And if regulating mopeds is any indication, regulating these vehicles is likely not a solution in the near future, at least on the local level. Instead, we hope that parents get the message: These are serious vehicles; they are not toys, but a danger to the inexperienced and young rider.