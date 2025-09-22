RFK Jr. scheduled to visit Vineyard

Updated, Sept. 22

The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to be on Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday.

Kennedy, according to health department officials, will be on Island for an annual meeting convened by Indian Health Services (IHS), an agency responsible for providing federal healthcare to tribal nations.

The secretary’s visit comes at a time when he’s been in the national spotlight. The 2024 presidential candidate and vaccine skeptic has come under fire recently for upending the health and human services department, which has seen widespread changes under his leadership — especially the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy’s rhetoric about vaccines, which he is largely publicly against, has led some public health groups to speak out against his appointment. His initiatives to remove ultra-processed food from public lunches has been praised by some state officials.

News that Kennedy will be on Island has already circulated, and advocacy groups are planning at least two protests throughout the day — one at Martha’s Vineyard Airport and one in Aquinnah, where Kennedy is expected to travel to for the event.

Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard is leading one protest at the Vineyard airport. “We’d like to get as many people there as possible to protest his abhorrent anti-science policies, gutting the CDC and lying to Congress about all of it,” reads a flyer from the group.

A second protest will be held up-Island in Aquinnah, near the intersection of State Road and Moshop Trail. Organizers say that the protests will criticize Kennedy’s stance on vaccines and for the changes underway within his department.

“We gotta stand up,” said Juli Vanderhoop, an Aquinnah Select Board member who is supportive of the planned protests. Vanderhoop is particularly frustrated with Kennedy’s “blatant disregard for the sciences,” noting that he doesn’t have the credentials to be the highest public health official in the country.

“We need someone who we can trust with the lives of this nation,” Vanderhoop said, adding that she is nervous for the at-risk community if there is a resurgence in COVID-19 because fewer people are receiving vaccines.

Kennedy and Indian Health Services are convening on Martha’s Vineyard as part of an annual meeting that is held in a different tribal nation once a year sponsored by an advisory group made up of tribal representatives from across the country called the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC). The committee, formed in 2010, is intended to increase communication between federal agencies and tribal nations. There are a number of events planned on the Island outside of Kennedy’s Tuesday appearance, including an opportunity for tribal nations to meet with CDC officials as well as with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid; there’s also a site visit to the Aquinnah Cliffs planned.

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribal Council, said that she has served on STAC for 14 years. She said that the group meets in DC regularly, and once a year the group meets within a different tribe’s homeland. The Vineyard was selected for this year’s annual meeting, which Andrews-Maltais said will be rewarding for the tribe.

Having the meeting in Aquinnah provides policy makers a look into life on the Vineyard specifically, the chairwoman said. She plans to share the unique issues that impact tribal members, including the high rate of tick-borne illnesses. She is also hoping to show the importance of reintroducing native foods back into production, which would elevate the health of tribal members overall. They are hoping to show the food that was produced on the Vineyard and what tribal members ate before colonization, like cranberries that are still farmed on the Island, venison, wild turkeys, and beach plums.

“For me, it is very rewarding to have them come to our homelands,” Andrews-Maltais said.

Asked about the controversy surrounding the secretary of health, she said that Kennedy has so far been supportive of Indian Country. As an example, when the federal government began making budget cuts across the board this past spring, Andrews-Mailtais said that she and native nations approached the secretary to ensure cuts weren’t made to Indian Health Services. “He made sure that they didn’t sustain layoffs that we have seen across the board,” Andrew-Maltais said.

“Our issues are bipartisan,” she said. “We work with all administrations, and at the end of the day, if they are willing to sit down and work with us, I’m willing to work with them.”

This post was updated with comments from Cheryl Andrews-Maltais.