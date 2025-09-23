A beautiful and radiant light went out far too soon. Tracey Maureen Grady was a free spirit whose zest for life was boundless. She lit up a room just by entering it, with her gift for making people feel seen, loved, and deeply cherished. Her generosity was endless, as she delighted in giving gifts, nurturing friendships, and spreading joy wherever she went.

Born on July 6, 1971, in Bethesda, Md., Tracey was the beloved daughter of Patricia Pauli Grady and Dennis Michael Grady. In 1984, the family relocated from Gaithersburg, Md., to Grand Rapids, Mich., where she graduated from East Kentwood High School and later earned degrees in education and anthropology from Western Michigan University.

Following college in 1994, Tracey joined her best childhood friend, Kim, in Boston. Naturally adept at teaching children with her genuine sense of enthusiasm and curiosity, Tracey pursued a path in education, and worked as a preschool teacher for the children of staff at Massachusetts General Hospital. Tracey made many new friends during her Boston years — James, Allan, Erich, Bern, Johnny, and Michelle, among others, with whom she shared visits to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time.

Tracey then found her heart’s home on the Island, where she fell in love with the spellbinding beauty of the magical coastal landscape, and with her partner, Kevin Morris. Together, Kevin and Tracey embarked on shared passions for a life of days on the water: fishing, kitesurfing, and creating an enchanting home and garden, made complete with their cat, Satchie Kitty. She found Kevin to be a wonderful and inspiring father to his daughter, Alana Morris, and quickly came to love Alana as her own, relishing Alana’s achievements in the life she was creating. Tracey was overjoyed when Alana and Justin welcomed their new daughter Lyla Joy to the world this past May. We know Tracey will be watching them grow from afar, and very proud of each of them.

Following her passion for horticulture, Tracey became a fine gardener for Tea Lane Nursery in the late ’90s, cultivating beauty in gardens Island-wide for decades. She had a keen love of the color purple and all the variety of shades and nuances found in flowers, which she could mix together to create fabulous container gardens. She loved her Tuesdays on Fuller Street, in Edgartown, working in Caroline and Paul’s gardens with Sarah and Polly especially. Each fall Tracey ran the Christmas Shop at Eden as “Head Elf” alongside Brandie and Salty, for Matt Tobin, which became a seasonal Island tradition, along with their morning staff meetings. She was known for her eclectic ornament selections and beautiful bowmaking, and visitors would often stop by just to bask in Tracey’s warmth and share in the joy of the holidays.

In the off-season she was often found combing the beaches for sea glass, and for treasures at the West Tisbury Dumptique, becoming a regular face to her friend Gabrielle and the other volunteers among locals who made it an essential stop on the up-Island circuit after the Post Office. Tracey loved to share the excitement of her finds with her sister Kelley, who was only ever a phone call away between visits to the Island.

Always a playful person, and sharp game player, Tracey was delighted in getting the triple word score during a wintertime game of Scrabble at Michelle’s home. Finally, summer wouldn’t be complete without a Dirty Banana from Donovan’s Reef, toasting the season’s best with friend Laura, or Mia, her birthday twin.

Tracey’s sense of celebration was undoubtedly inherited from the New Orleans side of her family. Mardi Gras beads were always somewhere nearby. Laughing with others was life, and at Halloween she would sparkle, revealing a costume of her own making. Tracey’s spirit was uplifting and infectious, especially on the dance floor at one of the many Island reggae concerts that were once regular weekend highlights during the summer months, and often shared with friend Avril and housemates near Nip ’n’ Tuck Farm in West Tisbury.

There were years when Tracey left the Island to see the world. Combining her experience teaching with her sense of wanderlust, Tracey, with Bernadette, whom she first met in Boston, traveled across the globe to teach English at an international school in Kerinci, Indonesia. Those years touched a highlight in Tracey’s life — making new friends and adventuring across Asia, particularly trips to Singapore with fellow teachers.

Tracey’s adventures also took her to San Francisco for a stint, living in the North Beach neighborhood and gardening in Marin County, and enjoying the city’s music scene with Mia, Avril, and Bernadette, whose friendships she held from Boston and the Island.

Back home on the Vineyard, Tracey made yearly trips back to Michigan to visit with her dear family, and close friend Amy, with whom NKOTB reunion tours and photos with Donny were never to be missed.

On August 1, Tracey suffered a bee sting that led to an unexpected and tragic anaphylactic reaction. She passed away on August 5, leaving behind a community in mourning and a legacy of love.

Tracey is survived by her mother, Patricia Pauli Helder, and stepfather, Sidney Helder; her father, Dennis Michael Grady, and stepmother, Linda Grady; her partner, Kevin Morris; his daughter, Alana Lent (Justin Lent) and granddaughter, Lyla Joy; her sister, Kelley Maureen Grady Dunkelberg and brother-in-law, Philip Miscimarra; honorary sisters, Kim Bush and Amy Reda Freiberg; four nephews, a niece, and many loving cousins and step-siblings whose lives she touched deeply; as well as her devoted and cherished friends near and far. She will be sorely missed by the Tobin family, and by all her fellow gardening friends and crews at Tea Lane Nursery. She was preceded in death by her brother, Sean Michael Grady.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Tufts Medical Center in Boston for their extraordinary care and compassion during Tracey’s final days. Tracey’s light will never fade — it lives on in every flower she planted, every smile she inspired, and every heart she warmed. Tracey Grady’s passing leaves an unfathomable sense of loss; her absence is profoundly felt. Her smile and friendliness are so deeply missed.

In Tracey’s own words, “Bye for now.”

A memorial event will be held in Tracey’s honor on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 pm at the Chilmark Community Center, for all who wish to celebrate her love and generosity. Please stay tuned for details.