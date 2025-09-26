Not the location for development

After seeing an article about a proposed development on the Vineyard, I felt inspired to comment from the perspective of someone who has come to the Island as a mostly summer visitor, beginning in the mid-1960s. My sister and I were originally seasonal renters, and she ultimately purchased a second home, which we were also able to enjoy. Her children and mine spent portions of their growing up playing on the beaches and riding bikes throughout the town. The Vineyard was accessible to us because I was a pilot, and enjoyed flying to various islands. The pleasure of going to South Beach by flying into Katama Airpark is something I will never forget.

Even back in my early days, the intersection at the Donaroma’s development site was often backed up. Workers could either not afford housing close to Edgartown, or there was none available, and thus they lived up-Island or elsewhere. When I visited my niece and sister this summer, I witnessed how bad the traffic has now become at that intersection! One late afternoon I saw cars coming into town stretched out of sight in the direction of Vineyard Haven. It had to be a half-mile, maybe more.

To add a residential development on that site seems ludicrous to me. A development of that size and density should be in an area farther from Edgartown, and possibly centrally located to the three towns in this part of the Island. It pains me to see how the character of the Island has changed in 60 years. I recognize change happens, and in some cases is necessary. However, the charm and character of this wonderful Island should be foremost when residential and commercial development are on the table.

Charles Kentnor

New Castle, Del.