We lost another of our greats on Sept. 15. Gabriella Camilleri died that evening, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle against a cancer that ravaged her body. Gabbi was an artist and a clothing designer. She was a force of nature, smart, committed, funny, and fierce. She saw to it that the precious historic curtain in the town hall was restored. She was the founder and organizer of the annual holiday Aquinnah Artisans Festival. When COVID hit, in the early days before masks were available, she appeared outside my house one day with a stack of fabric and a pattern, and directed me to help her make masks for our first responders. We sewed 200 of them. While serving as the Aquinnah town clerk for several years, she performed weddings, scheduled usage of town properties, kept our elections well-organized and legal, and continued to keep her powder dry through the inevitable ups and downs of town life. She conceived of and organized the Fourth of July town picnic. She was an active member of the Aquinnah Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). A loving wife, mom, and adoring grandma, she was also one hell of a friend. There are many of us who will miss her every day.

I am stepping down as an Aquinnah representative to the Up-Island Council on Aging advisory board after serving for three hard-working years. It was a transitional period for the council that saw the retirement of its long time director, the hiring of the vital and committed Bethany Hammond as the new director, the organization of a new advisory board, a new memorandum of understanding between the three towns served by the council (Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury), a new set of bylaws for the board, and the hiring of new staff. I am pleased with the work I did for them, and leave with gratitude and admiration. The council board and staff are now poised to embark on the development of a new five-year plan, and I wish them well. Staff provide a crucial safety net for up-Island seniors, which is relied upon daily. Support them however you can.

Megan Sargent wrote with news about Anastasia Sargent. Anastasia, who grew up in Aquinnah and graduated from MVRHS in 2009, received her B.F.A. from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena in 2018, and has just begun a two-year master’s program in Creative Visual Arts at Cornell. Megan thinks that perhaps growing up in an art gallery in Aquinnah might have had something to do with this.

Ruth Folchman has been hiking the Camino Frances for more than a week now. She wanted me to remind you to keep meditating, and to mark Nov. 6 on your calendar as the date her “Mindfulness and Meditation” sessions will begin again at Town Hall. Walk on, Ruth; I admire your pluck.

There are certainly birthdays to celebrate this week. On Sept. 25, it’s Lewis Moore. On Sept. 27, it’s Paul O’Donnell’s 88th. Then on Oct. 1, it’s Grace Vanderhoop’s day. All best wishes go to each one.