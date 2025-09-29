We are starting to sort the summer plants. Some will be added to the compost pile, some planted in forever spots, and some heeled into a former fishpond. Soon the gardenia, a few geraniums, herbs, and petunias will be repotted and brought inside. The sun has dipped low enough to stream light through the south-facing windows.

Catalogs filled with spring-blooming bulbs to plant now are arriving in the mail, and Melly Meadows McCutcheon, the guerrilla gardener, who has planted thousands of daffodils around the Island, and three years ago, at Dr. Jacobs’ request, planted a heart of daffodils for him in the Lambert’s Cove Cemetery, posted,

“Dear Dr. Jacobs,

“We met only once, but you will be remembered forever. I pray that you will see your daffodils bloom from heaven for many years to come. You are indeed so very loved!

The Daffodil Lady

“PS: It is daffodil season now. Please plant daffodils in honor of someone you love.”

For those of us who aren’t experienced in freehand planting in shapes, Melly recommends marking flags and planting as a team.

Iggy’s in Menemsha will be open this weekend, Sept. 27 and 28th, 7 am to 2 pm, and on a weekend-by-weekend basis.

This is the last weekend of the Chilmark Tavern’s 2025 season. It will be open 5 to 9 pm, Thursday, Friday, and will close after its Saturday service on Sept. 27.

A weekly community Knitting Circle at the Chilmark library starts Thursday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 3 pm.

The Friends of the Chilmark Library are sponsoring a workshop with professional basketmaker Deborah Lesser on Saturday, Sept. 27, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Participants will make a beautiful and functional egg basket using grapevines, splint, and other natural materials. Registration required, and space is limited. Email chil.programs@gmail.com.

Members of the Chilmark Church are starting to train and collect sponsors for the 35th annual M.V. CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Last year Island walkers raised $41,130, and delivered $10,282 to Island Grown Initiative in support of the Island Food Pantry and other distributions of food, and $30,800 to global efforts to fight hunger and poverty through the work and partnerships of Church World Service. To field a team or sponsor someone, go to bit.ly/CHW_MV.

It takes a village, and we are lucky to have Island ending hunger heroes and committee members Sara Barrington, Betsy Holcomb, Marjorie Peirce, Emily Broderick, David Forbes, Janet Stoddard, Phil Dietterich, David Fielder, and Woody Bowman leading the way.

I’ve missed community meals, and am delighted that the Chilmark Community Church’s Pizza Night returns, Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 6 pm. I appreciate that there is no dress code or conversational requirement, and there is the option to watch or join in a game of Bananagrams.