Celebrating MVRHS Graduates: Paula Smith

Paula Smith graduated from MVRHS in 1981. “I loved high school. Friends I made there are still my best friends today,” she says. She played three sports in high school: field hockey, basketball, and softball: “Let’s say I took advantage of all that MVRHS offered me, including the passion of the teachers and coaches, and I had fun and grew from it.”

Paula loved math (especially accounting), and honed those skills working for many summers at the Harbor View Hotel. She always knew she wanted to work as an accountant, because “everyone needs an accountant at some point, and you can hang a shingle anywhere. My love for travel began with our Spanish class trip junior year with Señora Murphy, and has continued throughout my life personally and through work. My husband Drew and I were fortunate to complete a two-year assignment in London, where we committed to always having three trips booked and paid for — we hit 35 cities in 24 months. We continue to travel with family and friends, with the next trip hopefully to New Zealand and Polynesia.”

After attending Bentley University, Paula spent most of her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), becoming a global relationship partner and senior partner in the financial services industry, where she served global clients. Her personal focus has been on the development and advancement of female and minority staff, often working “behind the scenes” and continually stressing her “pay it forward” philosophy.

In 2023, Paula retired from PwC, but has not stopped her “work hard, play hard” lifestyle. She feels strongly about continuing her service to the communities in which she lives. Recently, Paula became a board member for the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. On Martha’s Vineyard, she continues to volunteer, giving back to the Island community that she so clearly loves. Thank you, Paula, for taking what you learned and putting it into practice not only at the workplace, but in your life. Kudos to you!

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. Her column appears twice a month. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.