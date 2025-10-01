Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with an 11/5 +98 card

Second, Paul Humphrey with a 10/5 + 32 card

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 + 65 card

Fourth, Bill Russell with an 8/4 + 45 card

Tricia Bergeron was dealt the only 24-point hand! Cha-ching! And there were a total of five skunks, a game lost by more than 30 points.

If you can play a game of cribbage in less than 20 minutes, come and join us. We meet every Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Department Dining Room.

The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info, feel free to email me at maonmv@mac.com, or call or text 508-524-1220!