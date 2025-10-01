I stumbled upon a free kids’ library behind the Portobello Road shop in town, and it’s the cutest thing. Stocked by Portobello Road, which is a magical shop all on its own, the library has a great variety of what looks like new books for children. Stop by and grab one for the kiddo in your life next time you’re in town. As a thank-you, stop into Portobello Road and shop for some magic of your own!

Recently my friend Griffin recently visited from Vermont, and we stopped into Behind the Bookstore, and let me tell you, the seasonal baked goods are lovely: a sticky cardamom bun, a spiced banana bread mini bundt cake, and a maple-date scone that will make you rethink your love for scones in the best way possible. It’s my favorite fall spot in town to unwind and watch the world go by.

While I’m watching the world go by, and when I am not distracted by a book I am reading or an email I am typing, I’m wondering if writing a memoir is something in my life plan. I was thinking about it even more as I read an email newsletter from Slough Farm, hosting a “Tips and Tricks in Memoir Writing with Kathy Chow” on Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Through close reading and fun exercises, you’ll practice shifting between past and present, and experimenting with time: speeding a scene up, slowing it down, and layering reflection onto memory. Consider signing up if you feel like you’ve got a story in you — and realistically, don’t we all? Register on the sloughfarm.org website.

Talking about words, the Carnegie is hosting a “Coffee and Conversations: AI and Our Community” on Oct. 7, from 10 to 11:30am, where seasonal resident Wolfgang Baureidel, an experienced professional helping businesses improve with technology and AI, will offer a local perspective on a global revolution. You’ll discover practical applications, explore what’s next on the AI horizon, and join a lively Q and A. As someone who uses AI every day, I’m interested in hearing what he has to say on the subject, so you’ll most definitely see me there: bit.ly/EB_VPTonAI.

One event that’s coming up that I’d love all Edgartown businesses to attend is the annual State of the Island Breakfast on Oct. 6, hosted by the Harbor View Hotel in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. You’ll get to dive into the upcoming tourism season on Martha’s Vineyard with keynote speaker Kate Fox, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. Expect fresh insights, timely updates, and a big-picture look at the trends and opportunities shaping the Island’s visitor economy. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, and can be purchased online at bit.ly/COC_StateOfIsland .

Birthday celebrations go out to Ivona Sabeva on Oct. 4 and Abby Gardner on Oct. 6 — happy birthday, friends!