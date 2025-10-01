Oak Bluffs

“But there’s a full moon rising, let’s go dancing in the light. We know where the music’s playing, let’s go out and feel the night.” –Neil Young, “Harvest Moon”

Happy October! September has been a beautiful month, and the forecast ahead seems to continue the trend. This month is filled with so much beauty and fun — harvest festivals, Indigenous Peoples’ weekend, and of course, Halloween.

And the water is still lovely for swimming, or at least a quick refreshing dip!

The Harvest Moon will rise full on Monday, Oct. 6. It is kind of special to have the harvest moon in October (the last time was 2020). And this will be a supermoon, appearing closer and brighter in the sky. The Harvest Moon is known to rise right at sunset, allowing a longer day for harvesting crops. Even if you’re not harvesting crops, you can enjoy the extended light in the sky this time of year!

Speaking of crops, it’s time to buy or order your garlic seed if you have not already done so. I am not as ambitious with gardening as I used to be, but there is nothing more satisfying than growing your own garlic!

This Saturday, Oct. 4, is Fall Family Fun Day at the P.A. Club. From 1 to 4 pm, come out and enjoy food, games, music, and more. All are welcome!

Also on Saturday, the library is holding a book drive from 10:30 to 2:30. Bring your books that are in good to excellent condition to donate to the library, and support their programs. For any questions, email libraryfriendsob@gmail.com.

Vineyard Artisans Festival had its last Sunday show at the Union Chapel on Sept. 28, but we have another chance to experience the show for two days, Oct. 11 and 12, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm. Offerings include pottery, painting, jewelry, photography, books, skincare, and more, all made by Island artists. The holidays are coming — great chance to shop local and support our community. And in our own and beautiful Union Chapel — what could be better?

Have you heard the good news? LadyFest is back! Coming to Waban-Alley Park on Oct. 11, starting at 2 pm, and featuring music, art, and food into the evening to benefit the programs of Connect to End Violence. Esperanza Spalding is headlining, with a fabulous lineup of Island musicians as well. More info at ladyfestmv.com.

Sundays in the Park this week offers the Dukes Duo on Oct. 5, playing at the Bandstand from 5 to 7 pm.

Happy anniversary to Grace and Albie Robinson on Oct. 7! Happy birthday to Elaine Barse on Oct. 2! She shares the day with Elyse Madeiras and Grace Vanderhoop. Sarah Thomas celebrates on Oct. 4. Oct. 5 is the day to celebrate the tireless and always smiling Toni Kaufman! Sweet Charlotte Goeckel will blow out 11 candles on Oct. 6. Amazing artist Dan Henry celebrates on Oct. 8, along with Donna Joyce and Ben Biron.

Send me your news!