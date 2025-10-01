Real estate transactions: Sept. 22 – 26

Chilmark

Sept. 23, Clearwater Realty Holdings LLC sold 32 Stonewall Road to Israel Rozen and Michele S. Rozen, trustees of 32 Stonewall Road Realty Trust, for $1,790,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 24, Gary Daula Homes LLC sold 264 Katama Road to 264 Katama LLC for $4,800,000.

Sept. 25, Steven H. Myers sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 202 Week 31 to Jasiel F. Correia, Alexandra M. Correira, and Jasiel F. Correia III for $15,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 22, EEH Impact LLC sold 8 Schoolhouse Village to 745 Penna Realty Corp. for $1,500,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 24, Thomas T. Trotter and Elizabeth W. Trotter sold 966 Main St. to Jaye A. Rogovin and John A. Rogovin, trustees of Rogovin Trust, for $3,925,000.

Sept. 25, Thomas R. Kelley sold 58 Weaver Court to Christopher Landrigan and Clare Landrigan for $1,250,000.

Sept. 26, Dana Guzman, trustee of 112 Spring Street Realty Trust, sold 112 West Spring St. to Elizabeth A. Williams and Pamela J. Anderson for $1,067,000.

Sept. 26, William K. Haas sold 2 John Hoft Road to Cody Chandler for $505,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 25, James T. Zappacosta and Lydia R. Zappacosta sold 190 Longview Road to Heidi L. Greer for $1,500,000.

Sept. 26, Charles T. Hughes and Linda S. Hughes sold 10 Bridge Lane to John L. Simmons and Nisha Simmons for $1,775,000.