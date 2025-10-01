Heard on Main Street: The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it back in your pocket.

This week was hard on my computer. I clicked on an email better ignored, which caused enough problems that I had to ask my wonderful son for help. He is so good to keep fixing things as well as telling me not to do that. I did it again on a different email. After that I behaved myself.

I was surprised that I thoroughly enjoyed “The View from Lake Como” by Adriana Trigiani, which starts in New Jersey and ends up at marble quarries in Italy. I was caught up in the story of a young woman working her way into realizing her ultimate dreams. You start out cheering for her and end up almost amazed as she goes forward. I didn’t want the story to end.

There is a new book called “Angelica” by Molly Beer. This is the story of a young Dutch woman born in New York during the American Revolution, and her fascinating life. She married, had children, while living in France and meeting many important people, then in England, where she was in political discussions with well-known Americans and others in Europe at the time. I do want to read this one.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society welcomes back Roman Rabinovich for a solo concert. Enjoy Haydn’s “Piano Sonata in F Major,” Debussy’s “Estampes,” Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major,” and Schumann’s “Études Symphoniques.” All this on Monday, Oct. 13, at Stillpoint at 7 pm.

“Norman Rockwell on Art”: Learn more on Thursday, Oct. 9, on Zoom at 10:30 am. Best-known for his relatable scenes of modern American life, and picturing our neighbors, Rockwell was also fond of making paintings about painting and the art world. Register with our V.H. library.

This month the Vineyard Haven library also welcomes WHOI scientist Dr. Kirstin Meyer-Kaiser for a program on shipwrecks and what they can teach us about the ocean. Three million shipwrecks worldwide are habitats for marine animals. A scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Meyer-Kaiser is studying animals on the seafloor to understand how habitats change over time. She is a diver, and has traveled to numerous island nations. This is free on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 6 pm at the Cornell Theatre.

