Weekly events

Monday

10 am: Seated Yoga with Craig Ranucci 12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Walking Group. Meets at Atlan- tic and Herring Creek, Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

noon: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty

noon-1 pm: Soup du Jour. Eat in or take away.

Friday

9:30 am: Men’s Group

noon: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

October calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508- 627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

New Café Day on Thursdays! Soup du Jour. Eat in or take away. Enjoy with bread, and coffee or tea. $5.

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, Oct. 13, for Indigenous People’s Day.

Oct. 1: 8:30 am, Fish Distribution Oct. 2: 1-3 pm, Bingo