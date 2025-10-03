Lyndsay Famariss, Director, 508-627-4368
Weekly events
Monday
10 am: Seated Yoga with Craig Ranucci 12:30 pm: Bridge
2 pm: Walking Group. Meets at Atlan- tic and Herring Creek, Katama
Tuesday
9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
10 am: Knitting
noon: Tuesday lunch
1:15 pm: Mah Jong
Wednesday
9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty
noon-1 pm: Soup du Jour. Eat in or take away.
Friday
9:30 am: Men’s Group
noon: Friday Cafe
1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
October calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508- 627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
New Café Day on Thursdays! Soup du Jour. Eat in or take away. Enjoy with bread, and coffee or tea. $5.
The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, Oct. 13, for Indigenous People’s Day.
Oct. 1: 8:30 am, Fish Distribution Oct. 2: 1-3 pm, Bingo
Oct. 3: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier. You must call or email the Anchors to schedule.
Oct. 3: 11 am, Andrea Wong and M.V. Mediation staff join us before lunch to speak about Elder Mediation Services. Making plans for the future can be challenging. M.V. Mediation can help you make these conversations easier and more productive.
Oct. 6: Day Trip to Nantucket leaves Oak Bluffs on Hyline at 9:05 am. Participants may return to the Vineyard at 1:40 pm or 5:30 pm. $35 round trip for those registered for the Martha’s Vineyard resident program. Free admission to the Nantucket Whaling Museum. Please contact Meris to register and for more info.
Oct. 8: 8:30 am, Fish Distribution Oct. 8: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month. Oct. 14: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
Oct. 15: 8:30 am, Fish Distribution Oct. 16: 1-3 pm, Bingo
Oct. 17: 8:30 am, ECOA Board meets at the Anchors.
Oct. 17: Drop-in Tech Help, Rizwan Oct. 17: noon, Birthday Cafe to celebrate October birthdays
Oct. 20: 11 am, The Great Courses, ‘The Human Journey.” Join us for lectures 1 and 2 in this 12-part series. Lecture 1: The Migrating Ape, 25 min. Lecture 2: Why Cooperation is the Key to Our Success, 29 min.
Oct. 27: 11 am, The Great Courses, ‘The Human Journey.” Join us for lectures 3 and 4 in this 12-part series. Lecture 3: Moving Ourselves and Our Tools, 28 min. Lecture 4: How We In- vented Valuables to Exchange, 34 min.