Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: October 2025

Healthy Agers Community Event:

Get healthy. Stay healthy. Live your best life. Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, in partnership with the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard and the Falls Prevention Coalition, invites you to the Healthy Agers Community Event on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 9 am to 2 pm.at the YMCA. This free event is open to all Islanders, with a focus on staying active, prevent- ing falls, and supporting healthy aging.

Participants can enjoy complimentary access to the YMCA for the event, and take part in group exercise classes and activities, including aqua aerobics, pool volleyball, and water polo. Fall risk screenings will be offered, along with practical guidance on staying safe and confident. Healthy snacks will be provided by AquilaMV, and nutrition resources will be available to help older adults make informed choices about food and wellness.

The day also includes presentations from local professionals. A local physical therapist will lead a session on strength and balance, and Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard board chair,Dr. Robert Laskowski, will share insights on exercising as we age, and making the most of physical activity later in life. The Martha’s Vineyard Ping-Pong group will demonstrate the fun and social benefits of this increasingly popular activity for older adults.