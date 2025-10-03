Up-Island Council on Aging: October 2025

Bethany Hammond, Director, 508-693-2896
Weekly activities
Mondays
Balletics with Karen Cullinan, 9-10 am Parkinson’s Group, Monday, Oct. 27, at 1 pm. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkin- son’s to share experiences, new infor- mation, and updated research.
7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com.
Tuesdays
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance
1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (bring a partner!)
1:30-3 pm, Audiology Clinic; 508-693-2896 for appt.
Wednesdays
Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning. Oct. 8; call 508-477-4502 to schedule
10 am, Fitness w/Margarita
10-11 am, Aging Greatfully, Oct. 1 and 15
1-3 pm, Mah Jong
1:30 pm, proCRAFTinators, a different craft every month! Oct. 15.
noon, Oct. 29, Lunch at Aquinnah TownHall
Thursday
IGI Frozen Meals and Soups, delivered first Thursday of every month.
11 am, Smart Phone and Device Help 9-10 am, Balletics with Karen Cullinan
12:30, Weekly luncheon at the Howes House. Suggested donation is $4; sign up Monday by noon.
12:15-1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic, first Thursday
NEW Needlework Group, 1-3 pm
Fridays
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance 10:30 am,Fitness w/Margarita Outreach office hours at the Chilmark library, second Friday, Oct. 10, 11 am
1-3 pm, Watercolor Painting
Saturdays
9-3 pm, Vineyard Haven and Edgar- town Shopping Shuttle: 508-693-2896 for info.
Sundays
Simphonietta, 2-3:30 pm
Special events
Meet West Tisbury Police Chief Brad Cortez for brunch on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 10 am
Derby Fish Distribution, Monday Oct. 6
Writing Through, 11 am-1 pm
Oct. 22, 24, 29, and 31, and
Nov. 7. Sign-up is required.
Cider Stroll at Polly Hill Arboretum, Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 1 pm
Halloween Trick or Treating! Music and fun on the front porch, Oct. 31
Services
Up-Island COA offers outreach, fuel assistance, SNAP, food distribution, notary services, Lifeline & Be Safer at Home, medical equipment, reassurance calls, File of Life, SHINE, and more! Please visit westtisburyma.gov/island-council-aging for the monthly calendar, or call 508-693-2896 for the latest updates.