Up-Island Council on Aging: October 2025

Weekly activities

Mondays

Balletics with Karen Cullinan, 9-10 am Parkinson’s Group, Monday, Oct. 27, at 1 pm. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkin- son’s to share experiences, new infor- mation, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com.

Tuesdays

10-11 am, Keeping the Balance

1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (bring a partner!)

1:30-3 pm, Audiology Clinic; 508-693-2896 for appt.

Wednesdays

Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning. Oct. 8; call 508-477-4502 to schedule

10 am, Fitness w/Margarita

10-11 am, Aging Greatfully, Oct. 1 and 15

1-3 pm, Mah Jong

1:30 pm, proCRAFTinators, a different craft every month! Oct. 15.

noon, Oct. 29, Lunch at Aquinnah TownHall

Thursday

IGI Frozen Meals and Soups, delivered first Thursday of every month.

11 am, Smart Phone and Device Help 9-10 am, Balletics with Karen Cullinan

12:30, Weekly luncheon at the Howes House. Suggested donation is $4; sign up Monday by noon.

12:15-1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic, first Thursday