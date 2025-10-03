Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2025

Rose Cogliano, Director • 508-693-4509 Weekly activities

Daily: Beverages and Snacks all Day, 9 am-3 pm

Mondays

• Exercise with Patience Campell and Marilyn Mill- er. In person or on Zoom. 9 am.

• Chair Volleyball, 1-2pm

• Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, TBD at 12-1pm

Tuesdays

• Cornhole, 1-2:30 pm

• Board Games, 1-3 pm

• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm

• Peticare with Darci, biweekly at 10 am. Dates:

Oct. 7 and 21. Call for a reservation. All pets must be leashed or crated.

• OBCOA and OBPD Biweekly Luncheons, Oct. 14 and 28 at noon. Call to make your reservations. Wednesdays

• Coffee with a Cop, Oct. 1 at 10:30 am. Come join Chief Searle for an informative and interesting con- versation!

• Bingo, 1-3 pm, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

Thursdays

• Exercise with Bill White, 9 am in person or on Zoom.

• Board Games, 1-3 pm

• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm

• Themed Luncheon —Pizza Party, Thursday, Oct. 2 and 30, at noon. Call or email to make your reserva- tion. No reservations, no pizza!

Fridays

• Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, 9 am in person or on Zoom

• Chair Yoga, 10:30 am

• Game Day, noon-3 pm. Mah Jongg, board games. • Coloring Get-Together, 12:30-2:30 pm. Chat, color, and meet new friends!