Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2025

Rose Cogliano, Director • 508-693-4509
Weekly activities
Daily: Beverages and Snacks all Day, 9 am-3 pm
Mondays
• Exercise with Patience Campell and Marilyn Mill- er. In person or on Zoom. 9 am.
• Chair Volleyball, 1-2pm
• Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, TBD at 12-1pm
Tuesdays
• Cornhole, 1-2:30 pm
• Board Games, 1-3 pm
• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm
• Peticare with Darci, biweekly at 10 am. Dates:
Oct. 7 and 21. Call for a reservation. All pets must be leashed or crated.
• OBCOA and OBPD Biweekly Luncheons, Oct. 14 and 28 at noon. Call to make your reservations. Wednesdays
• Coffee with a Cop, Oct. 1 at 10:30 am. Come join Chief Searle for an informative and interesting con- versation!
• Bingo, 1-3 pm, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
Thursdays
• Exercise with Bill White, 9 am in person or on Zoom.
• Board Games, 1-3 pm
• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm
• Themed Luncheon —Pizza Party, Thursday, Oct. 2 and 30, at noon. Call or email to make your reserva- tion. No reservations, no pizza!
Fridays
• Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, 9 am in person or on Zoom
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 am
• Game Day, noon-3 pm. Mah Jongg, board games. • Coloring Get-Together, 12:30-2:30 pm. Chat, color, and meet new friends!
Monthly programs
• Oct. 1- Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! 10:30am
• Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30am in person on Thursday, Oct. 16, and on Zoom.
• Oct. 27, Social Security video display program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am
• Fish Distribution, Fridays Oct. 3, 10, and 17. Call to add your name to the Fish List/Fish Delivery List. Available on the above dates, and if we receive it.
• Open Enrollment/SHINE begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, 2025. Please contact us to schedule an appointment.
• Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4.
• Applications and forms preparation
• Durable medical equipment
• Fuel assistance, by appointment with Susan
• Insurance assistance
• Lifeline
• Monthly Social Security video display program
• Reassurance phone calls
The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is closed on Mon- day, Oct. 13, 2025 in observance of Columbus Day/ Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Happy October, Happy Fall, Happy Halloween to you and your family!