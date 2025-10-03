Tisbury Council on Aging: October 2025

Catie Blake, Director, 508-696-4205
WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Mondays
- 9:30-10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 11-12 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
- 11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn in O.B.
- 1-3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- 1-3 pm, Silver Quilters
Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393, ext. 466.
Tuesdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball
Wednesdays
- 8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)
- 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
- Noon, Knitting Studio with Jo
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players
- 1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
- 8:30 -9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
- 10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 11:05 – noon, Cornhole
- Lunch at noon. Reservations are to be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext 466. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat
- 10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
Announcements
Please visit our website, tisburycoa.com
- Free legal advice with Atty. Bergeron. Thursday, Oct. TBA, 1-3 pm. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
- Pop in to see Robert Schaefer’s art hanging in the Gallery. Schaefer Fine Art Studio | Paintings by Bob Schaefer
- Food Rescue, every M-F, 9:45 am
- Bike Nantucket, or just part of it! Wednesday, Oct. 8, 9:05 off – 5:15 back to O.B. More info at tisburycoa.com
- Amish Knot Weaving, Thursday Oct. 16, at 1
pm. Class limited to 10. Register at tisburycoa@tisburyma.gov
- “Reflexology” led by Betsey Shands. Monday,
Oct. 20, 12:15 – 1:15 pm. No registration required
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply — before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more …