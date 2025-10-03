Veterans Corner: October 2025

Dukes County Veterans Service Department

Our Island veterans want to thank Giordano’s Restaurant for hosting a very much appreciated lunch on Sept. 12! Buster, former Army sergeant, and his sons were the best! Salute! I would love to work with other Island restaurants to host similar honor events, and to follow Buster’s lead!

On Sept. 4, we had VA teams on the Island to assist veterans with many benefits and medical services; it was very well attended.

On Oct. 9, from 11 am to 4 pm we are fortunate to have another VA team from Providence (our regional office) on the Island.

The event will focus on VA benefits, and will be held at the American Legion Hall, 34 West William St., Vineyard Haven. Please remember to bring your ID and military documents (DD214).

If you have any questions regarding the Oct. 9 event, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. My email is vso@dukescounty.org and office

phone is 508.693.6887.

Very respectfully, George Pimentel, Director of Veterans Services