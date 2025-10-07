Beach Road accident sends one to hospital

1 of 5

One person has been taken to the hospital following a fender bender on Beach Road in Tisbury on Tuesday morning.

Tisbury first responders dashed to Beach Road after receiving a call around 10:45 am that a white RAM ProMaster van owned by TPS Audio crashed into a gray Toyota Highlander SUV on Beach Road. On the scene, police directed the vehicles into temporary one-lane traffic while firefighters and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation personnel poured and swept an absorbent product onto the fluids on the roads.

Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said one individual was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital but did not share further details.

Tisbury Police Sgt. Max Sherman told the Times the woman driving the Highlander had stopped in front of the crosswalk that leads to the Net Result to let a pedestrian walk by when the van driver rear-ended her. Parked in front of Vineyard Harbor Motel, the Toyota sustained damage to its rear bumper, but the RAM sustained significant frontal damage and needed to be towed by JWL Transport.

“Probably just somebody not paying full attention, unfortunately,” Sherman said.

Sherman also said the fluids were likely antifreeze or a window wash solution so weren’t a concern, but the absorbent was poured as a precaution and because the fluids can make the roads slippery.