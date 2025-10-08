Sunday, Oct. 5, was one of those beautiful fall days. Warm sun, blue skies, only the gentlest of breezes. The morning found the grass of the Circle with 142 hardy souls in running gear (nine from Aquinnah), there to participate in the Gay Head Run for the Light. This 10k race, held annually in early October, raises funds for our beloved lighthouse. The runners wind around lovely Aquinnah as they find their pace and breathe sea-kissed air. They are sent off at the start and greeted at the end by a dedicated group of volunteers who organize it all. I am grateful to each of them, runners and volunteers, and the first responders who keep everyone safe, and neighbors who cheer. The lighthouse shines all the brighter.

Many shops on the Cliffs are open throughout October. For jewelry, souvenirs, and copies of Joseph Lee’s “Nothing More of This Land,” Hatmarcha is open every day, from 10 to 4 pm. For delicious food and even some groceries, the Gay Head Store is open (every day but Tuesday), from 8 to 5 pm. If it’s clothing and jewelry you’re looking for, On the Cliffs is open from 10 to 4 pm, and is having lots of sales right now. Stony Creek Gifts will greet you every day through October from 10 to 5 pm with jewelry and gifts for sale, and then will stay open on weekends in November, weather permitting. The Outermost Inn will be open for dinner through Oct. 11, but then will close for the season. Alex Taylor was sad to report that they won’t be doing lunch or brunch this year because they have some big construction projects to do between now and when they reopen in late spring.

Healthy Aging of Martha’s Vineyard and the YMCA are presenting a community event for senior citizens on Thursday, Oct. 16 from 9 to 2 pm. Held at the YMCA, the day includes new exercise experiences (aqua aerobics, Ping-Pong, pool volleyball, low-impact workouts), and presentations on balance and core strengthening, balance screenings, cardiac rehabilitation information, and more. The whole thing is free — just go to the Y and learn and try something new.

The Aquinnah Library is hosting a two-part series on tick-borne illness. Partnering with Aubrey Stimola Ryan, the first session, on understanding alpha-gal, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16. The second will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and will cover other tick-borne illnesses. Both sessions will be held in the evening, from 5:30 to 7 pm, and require registration. To register, contact the library at gwilbur@clamsnet.org.

Just so you know, public libraries belong to their town; they do not belong to the federal government. Our library staff and collection are safe. That said, significant library funding cuts are occurring in 2025 at the federal level, with an executive order calling for the elimination of seven government agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is the largest source of federal funding for libraries. What this means for us is a likely reduction in access to online resources, including e-books and research databases, and potentially summer reading programs. As we wait for clarity on the federal budget, it occurs to me that it is high time to reorganize the Friends of the Aquinnah Library. If you are interested in helping with this, let me know, please.

Mitzi Pratt wrote to remind everyone that every Saturday morning, at 7:30 am, all are invited to attend a simple walking meditation. Going around the Circle two times, the group walks in silence as they ponder the motto “Community gives us courage: Envision our future.” Afterward, the Gay Head Store has coffee brewing and yummy treats to fortify you further.

On Oct. 15, birthday salutes go to Forrest Alley, and to Caleb Daniel Nicholson Jr.