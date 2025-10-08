Betty Jewel Carter (née Ward), 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2025, in Oak Bluffs. Born in Crystal River, Fla., she was the cherished daughter of James Sr. and Juanita Ward, and a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.

An avid lifelong learner and educator, Betty began her academic journey as a business major at Florida A&M University, where she pledged as a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority before moving north to New York and eventually settling in the Boston area, where she earned a master’s degree (ABD) in special education from Lesley College. She later made Martha’s Vineyard her home, a place that reflected her love of nature, music, and community.

For three decades, Betty served as a devoted teacher and caring mentor in the Boston Public School system, working with secondary students with special needs. Known affectionately by many as “Mom,” she nurtured dignity, purpose, and possibility in those often overlooked, sharing her passion for the sciences, the arts, and civic life. Her classroom was a sanctuary of second chances, where troubled youths found hope and learned practical life skills.

A woman of deep faith, Betty was actively involved in her church throughout her life. While residing in Randolph, she was a member of Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain. She played the piano in church throughout her childhood, and as an adult sang gospel hymns with a voice that lifted hearts and stirred souls. Her Bible was a constant companion. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and served Him through her gifts of teaching, music, and mercy. Her generosity was boundless; she had a big spirit and a heart for the downtrodden, always ready to help others in need. Her life was a living testimony to the power of grace, compassion, and resilience. She is remembered not only for her wisdom, quick wit, and warmth, but for the music she made, the lives she touched, and the unconditional love she gave so freely.

Betty’s beloved husband, Clarence D. Carter, passed away in 2021 at the age of 101. She is survived by her loving siblings, Catherine, Grace, and James Jr. of Florida; her loving children, Joseph (Oak Bluffs), Miriam (Budapest), and Maria (Broken Arrow), along with their spouses Rae, Philip, and Damien, respectively; and her precious grandchildren Thokozani, Emily, Marthyl, Nokukhanya, Rhonelle, and Aunyes, each carrying forward her adventurous spirit, creativity, and kindness.

Visiting hours in the Chapman Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Friday, Nov. 14, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am and burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery on Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, please mail contributions in Betty’s memory to Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1356, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.