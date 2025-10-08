Edwin B. Gentle was born on August 7, 1937 in Oak Bluffs, to Edwin B. Gentle Sr. and Caroline Gentle. He was 88 years old at the time of his death. He grew up in Edgartown and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to South Florida each winter season. He passed away on Sept. 28, 2025 in Edgartown, from complications of laryngeal cancer.

Ed was employed at Norton and Esterbrook for many years, and worked on numerous boats throughout his career. He was married to Frances M. Gentle, and they had many great years together. Some of their favorite times together included fishing the M.V. Derby and scalloping in Cape Poge Bay and Katama Bay. In later years, after leaving Edgartown Marine, he worked with his son, Edwin B. Gentle III, in the boat-service business. He and his son worked worked together full-time for more than 30 years until Ed retired in January 2025.

Ed enjoyed fishing with his friends, golfing, and leisure time on his boat in Edgartown Harbor. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances M. Gentle; and his brother, Steven Gentle. He is survived by his son, Edwin B. Gentle III of Edgartown; his nephew, Steve Gentle, and his niece, Jane Gentle, both of Edgartown.

Funeral services will be held on Oct. 14 at 11 am in New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown, followed by a reception at the Wharf Pub after the graveside service.

Donations may be made in the memory of Ed and Fran Gentle to VNA Hospice, 25 Communication Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.