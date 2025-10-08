Grace Catherine Sullivan

Grace Catherine (Railsback) Sullivan passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2025, at her home in Edgartown, surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, to David H. Railsback and Claire E. Pease.

Grace was raised in Bridgeport, Conn., and was a 1956 graduate of Central High School. She married James J. Sullivan, and raised four children in Chelmsford, where she lived for many years prior to moving to Newburyport in 1997.

Her fondest memories were of summers spent at her great-grandparents’ home on Martha’s Vineyard. The Island and the ocean always called to her. In 1989 she achieved her dream of having her own home in Edgartown, where she resided year-round after retiring in 2006.

At the age of 30, Grace resumed her education with great determination, earning her bachelor of science in nursing from Lowell State College, her master of science in nursing from the University of Lowell, and her doctor of nursing science from Boston University. She worked as an exceptionally competent and dedicated ICU nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lowell, and at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

Grace’s passion for nursing and education led her to a career as a professor of nursing. She had a distinguished career teaching at Lowell General Hospital, University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Salem State University, and Rivier University, where she was named professor emerita in 2007. She was instrumental in creating the family nurse practitioner program at Rivier. She authored several important research publications, and was a dedicated scholar in nursing research and theory. She held numerous memberships and positions in esteemed scientific and professional honor societies. During her retirement, she was instrumental in expanding educational opportunities for Martha’s Vineyard residents through her work with the continuing education program ACE MV.

Grace was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Martha’s Vineyard Chapter. In pursuit of her profound sense of justice, she was in regular contact with political representatives in an effort to support and restore constitutional and civil rights. She lived her life with integrity, purpose and love.

Her love of the ocean, her devotion to her students and profession, and her deep commitment to family defined her life. She instilled her sense of fun as well as her lifelong reverence for nature’s beauty in her children and grandchildren. Everyone who knew Grace knew her keen wit and intellect. People of all ages and walks of life sought her counsel, and she never lacked words of wisdom. Her most common refrain was, “Get an education!” She took pride in her homemaking skills as well, especially her pies and the “domestic Olympics” of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She is survived by her children, James D. Sullivan of Cataumet, Lawrence Sullivan of Costa Mesa, Calif., Jennifer Zaniboni Guy and her husband Robert Guy of Rowley, and Susan Grinblatas of Georgetown; as well as her sister, Wendy Calderon and her husband John Calderon of Simi Valley, Calif.; her grandchildren, Owen Sullivan, Joy Zaniboni, Hannah Grinblatas, Leah Grinblatas, Jane Zaniboni, and Elena Grinblatas; and her many West Coast cousins.

A memorial service is planned for Oct. 10 at noon at the Federated Church, 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown. Family and friends are invited to attend. Those unable to attend are invited to share memories and sentiments by email to sgrinblatas@yahoo.com.

If you would like to make a gesture to honor Grace’s memory, please consider a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), online at bit.ly/ACLU_donate.