Rebecca Puopolo-Kelly (“Becky”) was born in Framingham on Nov. 22, 1949, and passed away peacefully to her Eternal Home on Sept. 6, 2025. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and some of her great-grandchildren.

She was born in Framingham, and lived in Boston’s North End. A friend in Nevada offered her a job and help finding a home if she agreed to go to dealer’s school. There was no dust on Becky’s shoes! She told her husband Danny to sell everything and follow her!

Becky was successful as a dealer and earned a position not usually given to women, as a pit boss. And at the Eldorado Casino in Henderson, Nev. (her home in Nevada), she worked as shift boss, all while raising her wonderful children. In her last years in Nevada, she worked in a school nurse’s office, oftentimes asking for clothing donations for underprivileged children, and running a food pantry. And as if she didn’t have enough to do, Becky fostered several children once her children were on their own.

Almost eight years ago, my sister, who had visited my home in Oak Bluffs, asked if she could come and live on the Island year-round. Her youngest, Rocky, had just married, and Becky was “tired of living in the sandbox.” And so began her sojourn on Martha’s Vineyard and the developing of many friendships. What didn’t Becky do? She was on call at the hospital to sit with disturbed patients through the night in the ER; she worked in the infusion lab comforting other cancer patients in her quiet way. And Becky’s newfound passion, sewing, became almost all-consuming. There’s nothing she couldn’t sew, and she shared her talent with blankets and hats for cancer patients. She was well-known and liked at the Oak Bluffs Sunday Craft Fairs; she loved the other vendors and said they helped each other, especially when a sudden gust of wind came up!

And Becky was well-known and liked by the patrons at Reliable Market. She worked part-time, and the managers, Donna and Jen, were so supportive when Becky had a bad day and needed to leave early.

And one final short story about my sister (though there are so many stories). Becky grew up afraid of the water. As a child, she had a near-death experience — literally drowned and had to be revived. She never learned to swim. Well, on this Island, she learned to swim with the help of our friend, Shawn Webster, and his family. I can’t tell you how happy and excited she was to have overcome her fear of the water!

So although Becky’s physical presence may no longer grace our lives, her spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us. There are no words sufficient to express how grateful we are to our neighbors, Nancy Taus and Hazel Teagan, who were so supportive and helpful to Becky during times when she was so sick. Thank you.

Becky is survived by her three children, Becky, Danielle, and Rocky; and siblings, Tom, Tony, and Frank. She was the beloved daughter of Jack and Elinor Newton. Becky was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her. Her journey on this earth was marked by love, and a zest for everything and everyone, along with her unwavering faith and love for God.

There will be a memorial Mass at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2 pm. There will be a short reception at the Masonic Lodge, 52 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, after Mass.