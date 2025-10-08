Susan Rosinoff, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 28, after a long and courageous fight against multiple sclerosis. Sue was also a two-time survivor of breast cancer.

Susan refused to let her illnesses define her. She was most proud to define herself as an Islander. Sue and her husband Bruce purchased a home in Island Grove, Edgartown, in 1985 — they commuted from Boston and Cape Cod for many years, but finally settled down as full-time Islanders in 2003.

Sue had successful careers as a writer and editor at Inc. magazine and the Urban Land Institute in Washington, D.C. After moving to Boston, she worked at G.K. Hall Publishing and had a 20-year career at Forum Corp., a management consulting company, where she led staff as director of writing and editing, and later, director of facilities. Susan retired from Forum in 1999, and filled her time as a volunteer until unable to do so.

“Upbeat … very funny … positive … sweet … outgoing and friendly … braver than anyone”: These are some of the attributes her friends have shared. Whenever she was asked how she felt, the answer was always the same: “I’m fine,” said emphatically, with a smile in her voice. One of her funniest lines was, “I don’t focus on the things I can’t do; I focus on the things I can do…PAUSE…which is NOTHING!” Always followed by a long laugh.

Susan Rosinoff was one of a kind, and she will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her twin sister Sandy, the Weiss, Raskin, Mankoff, Berkson, and Regenbogen families, and her husband of more than 50 years, her amazing caregiver, Bruce Rosinoff.