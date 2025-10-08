Heard on Main Street: Don’t tell your grandkids that the Island deer season runs through Christmas this year.

When schools across Massachusetts are showing students doing poorly in state testing, we should be very proud that our Regional High School sophomores have done better in all areas of the MCAS than those on the mainland.

I like the idea of the Tashmoo Waterworks house being improved to house our town administrator, who will lose his housing allowance when he moves in. This sounds like a win for all of us. It was good to suggest this when hiring from away, as we all know housing costs are high.

I just got an incredible number of books from our wonderful Vineyard Haven library. It seems as if every book I thought might be good this year all appeared at once. I do feel guilty, so I promise I will read quickly.

We have been lucky to have some nice sunny days this past week. I usually think of October as blustery and cold. So probably a bit different weather by the time you read this.

Important: The board of trustees of the Vineyard Haven library needs a Tisbury resident to be appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Email a letter of interest by Nov. 1 to amyryan@clamsnet.org. For more information, call the library director at 508-696-4211, ext. 111.

See the free, family-friendly, all ages Magic Show tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre. Daniel Jay offers sleight-of-hand magic followed by a short lesson; this free performance is suitable for all ages.

Next week at 2 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 14, you can experience Iceland, the land of fire and ice, on Zoom with Chris McCormack. Not only will he share his stories but also useful apps, websites, and the different options you have to explore Iceland. For such a small Island, this country has an incredible amount of experiences to offer, no matter the season. Register with our library.

In honor of an unforgettable movie star, the M.V. Film Center will host a Robert Redford double feature on Wednesday, Oct. 15: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” at 4 pm, and “All the President’s Men” at 7 pm.

Enjoy an evening of off-season dancing and music with DJ Smooth B (Sterling Bishop) from 7 to 8:30 pm on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 238 Main St. Events held monthly. Come to dance, or just to listen.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Ryan Dunbar, Lee Lowe, and Chris Lowe on Sunday. Monday belongs to Heather Angelastro and David Finkelstein.

Heard on Main Street: Duct tape is like “the Force”: It has a light side and a dark side, and it holds the universe together.