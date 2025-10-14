Double-feature tribute to Robert Redford at the M.V. Film Center

1 of 2

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 4 pm, the M.V. Film Center will be screening “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The film is based on a true story, filled with fast draws, battles, train and bank robberies, a torrid love affair, and a new lease on outlaw life in far-away Bolivia. It also reflects the remarkable friendship between Butch (Newman) — possibly the most likable outlaw in frontier history — and his closest associate, the fabled, ever-dangerous Sundance Kid (Redford).

At 7:30 pm the same day, catch “All the President’s Men.” Two green reporters and rivals working for the Washington Post, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), research the botched 1972 burglary of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate apartment complex. With the help of a mysterious source, code-named Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook), the two reporters make a connection between the burglars and a White House staffer. Despite dire warnings about their safety, the duo follow the money all the way to the top.

M.V. Film Center. 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven.