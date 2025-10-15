On Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11:30 am, Moira Convey Silva and Sarah Carey will lead a Creative Writing Workshop on Zoom.

Participants will create short pieces reflecting a vision for better care — be it for the planet or humanity. Pretend it’s 2030, 2045, 2070, etc., and consider how we ideally care for the Earth and/or one another. Maybe we’ve redesigned towns, or squelched consumerism and embraced conservation. Could there be a return to carpentry or sewing? Have we swapped chain stores for general stores? How have we reimagined child- or eldercare?

Let your imagination run wild, or let practicality be your guide. This is an invitation to articulate the future you want — be it in a story, letter, song, essay, or other form. Selected writers will be invited to read at a live event this fall. Silva and Carey will provide more information about the live reading during the workshop.

This event is free, open to the public, and presented by the West Tisbury library. Please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive the Zoom invitation.