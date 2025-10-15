Poet’s Corner: A snag

A snag

By Don Ogden

An owl in the night

down the road in dark

moonless night in a

snag perhaps with

knotholes and rough

bark out there in the

dark like here in a bed

pushing back dread

for a sound like hope

but the old apple tree

that once held a swing

nearby hollowed out

fell over dead last

year lying there still

as I in this bed.

From Don Ogden’s recent book “It’s the Trees” (Levellers Press). He is a lifelong visitor and sometime resident of the Cape and Vineyard.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.