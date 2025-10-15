Poet’s Corner: A snag

A snag
By Don Ogden
An owl in the night
down the road in dark
moonless night in a
snag perhaps with
knotholes and rough
bark out there in the
dark like here in a bed
pushing back dread
for a sound like hope
but the old apple tree
that once held a swing
nearby hollowed out
fell over dead last
year lying there still
as I in this bed.
From Don Ogden’s recent book “It’s the Trees” (Levellers Press). He is a lifelong visitor and sometime resident of the Cape and Vineyard.
