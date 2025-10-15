Heard on Main Street: If you must choose between two evils, pick the one you have never tried before.

Don’t forget about Music and Dancing with DJ Smooth B from 7 to 8:30 pm on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Come to dance or just listen.

Our M.V. libraries are sponsoring a Teen Pride Dance called A Night Under the Rainbow this Saturday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 10:30 pm. There will be food, space to hang out, pizza, and drinks, with a DJ. It is free. The dance is at the M.V. Community Services Building D, 111 Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Get free tickets for teens 13-plus from the library.

Wednesday crafts for kids, sponsored by our Vineyard Haven library, are held at the EMS building across the street from the school at 3:30 pm. This week the kids will be making light-up wristbands on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Free. Park and enter at rear of building.

Want to visit Gilded Age mansions of the Upper East Side in New York? Follow tour guide Ginny Poleman as she takes you on a virtual tour of the Gilded Age mansions off 5th Avenue online at 2 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Register with our library.

I am not usually quite so aware of the weather between now and when you read this. But today as I write, we are expecting the nor’easter approaching our shores. And when you read this, the storm should be passing or gone.

I do enjoy Nancy Aronie’s writing. She is offering a three-day fall workshop, “Jump-Start Your Memoir,” beginning Monday, Oct. 27 to 29, 9 am to 1 pm. Register by texting her at 508-274-4286. More at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com.

Enjoy crafting? “Hatched for Chicken Alley” is a line of products made from donations that didn’t sell. This is a volunteer project, with 100 percent of the money going to M.V. Community Services. They need more volunteers to join in on Oct. 26 at the Oak Bluffs library, from noon to 3. Crafters, sewers, and even those just willing to help out are welcome (adults only). Meet Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Oak Bluffs library, noon to 3. The items will be on sale at our thrift shop from Nov. 1, from 10 to 5, through December.

Did you know scientists say that the average American eats half the fruits and vegetables that are recommended? And that no supplement will ever replace a healthy and balanced diet? The best way to meet your body’s requirement for vitamins is through eating plenty of leafy green vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, dairy, and fish. This is nothing new, but I love that I am encouraged to eat nuts!

Big bunches of birthday balloon greetings to Ryan Angelastro on Saturday. Dylan Jacobs parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars, and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint, and he has to touch it.