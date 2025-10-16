Appreciation for oral history project funders

To the Editor:

On behalf of the education committee of the Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition (MVDC), we are writing to thank you for the wonderful article about the Martha’s Vineyard Living Legends Black, Indigenous, People of Color and Immigrant Elders Oral History Project (MVLL), written by Ella Munnelly and appearing in the paper’s Oct. 9 edition. We are happy to be sharing the early stages of this project with the Island community. As the article explained, this is an ongoing project, committed to preserving the stories and histories of our Island’s diverse elders.

The MVDC education committee understands that this work would not be possible without the support of our volunteer team and donors, who have given so much time and money to MVLL. Thank you to each and every one for your part in the project.

We are especially grateful to the funders who have provided MVLL with the financial resources so necessary for continuing this meaningful work, making these stories broadly accessible. MVDC acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the generous support of the following grantors: Mass Humanities; Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation; Martha’s Vineyard Local Cultural Council (which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council), and Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation. The funds received allow MVLL to work with professional videographers, editors, and producers to ensure the quality and accessibility of the recorded stories.

MVDC wants to publicly express our heartfelt gratitude to these funders for their continuing commitment to and support of the Island community.

Mona Hennessy, Lynn Ditchfield, Batya Diamond, and Linsey Lee

for the MVLL team