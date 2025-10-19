Capturing the essence of art deco

1 of 14

Kelley DeBettencourt creates enigmatic images of children that immediately capture our attention. Her new exhibition, “The Basement Sessions,” at the Oak Bluffs library, runs through Oct. 30, and features local and visiting youth. But don’t expect cute pictures of kids frolicking at the beach or in the backyard.

DeBettencourt’s 21 digital black-and-white and color photographs spring from existing images to honor culturally significant portraits of influential individuals. She works with parents to select a person or character to use as inspiration, whether connected to the family’s history, their namesake, or simply someone they admire: “I then research images to find something that would work within the limited space of my studio, my available resources such as props and costumes, and what I feel a child would enjoy.” She adds, “While I am not looking to replicate the images exactly, I am striving to create a portrait inspired by the original. The parents, kids, and I all work together to come up with the costumes, styling, postures, and props. It is truly a collaboration.”

DeBettencourt, a wedding and portrait photographer since 2006, started her series last spring. “It began with photographs of my own children in my basement studio, along with my most recent area of interest, the early 20th century,” she explains. DeBettencourt’s first piece featured her daughter, Kira, as the actress Louise Brooks. With the long string of shiny white pearls accenting the svelte black dress and a severe black wig styled like a flapper’s, Kira radiates the striking beauty of the American actress from the 1920s and 1930s. DeBettencourt became enamored with 1920s art deco after going through her grandmother’s basement. Kira also portrays Nancy Luce, the Martha’s Vineyard poet and folk artist, known as “the Chicken Lady of West Tisbury.” Kira sits, sporting Lucy’s signature headscarf, looking directly at us, holding her beloved chickens. DeBettencourt explains her choice, “We have Silkie chickens, so I really related to Nancy Luce’s love for her hens.”

Although DeBettencourt isn’t aiming for an exact replica, the resulting photo sometimes looks like a familiar image of the original person. With her head tilted just right and a flower in her hair, Margo’s portrait closely resembles iconic images of Billie Holiday, the legendary American jazz and swing singer. And while strikingly younger, Milo, holding a giant magnifying glass up to one eye, is unmistakably Salvador Dalí, the Spanish surrealist painter.

It wasn’t a photograph but rather an engraving from 1873 that inspired the image of Owen as the English chemist and physicist Michael Faraday, whose discoveries include the fundamental principles of electromagnetic induction, diamagnetism, and electrolysis. Bow-tied in a three-piece suit, Owen’s face conveys the seriousness of the scientist.

Not all the people the children portray may be familiar. For instance, Emilia appears as Yolanda Yang, also known as Yang Fei Yang, a contemporary actress in mainland China. While we may not have heard about Yolanda, Emilia captures the “Hollywood” smile of the great film stars from an earlier era. On the other hand, with the big glittery glasses, flamboyant jacket, and startling pink hair, it’s immediately evident that Nico is the British musician Sir Elton John, standing at his piano, belting out one of his famous songs.

Although DeBettencourt’s portraits evoke the original existing images, they simultaneously capture the individual spirit of her young sitters, making the photographs compelling works of art — and a good deal of fun.

DeBettencourt, who will be continuing the series and welcomes inquiries for sessions, says, “I hope the show inspires people to think about someone who resonates with them. And one of the things I like about photography is that I am creating an heirloom that their grandkids will look at and say, ‘Look at Grandma!’”

“Kelley DeBettencourt: The Basement Sessions” is on view through Oct. 30 at the Oak Bluffs library. For more information on the series and how to book a session, visit kelleydebettencourt.com.