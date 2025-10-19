Ringing the Bell at the 80th Derby 

1 of 3

Local anglers of all ages gathered at Farm Neck Golf Club on Sunday to celebrate the finale of the 80th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, and 37-year-old Island native Sam Bell won the grand prize — a 22-foot hard-top Sisu boat, created by Eastern Boats.

After Bell’s key made the glorious clicking sound to unlock the coveted grand prize at center stage, Bell ran to hug his wife and family members amid an eruption of cheers.

Bell’s winning catch was an 18.66-pound false albacore, which he caught early in the competition — it was one of the first fish weighed. He landed the albie while fishing with his partner, Andy Van Royan, for their team, the “Albie Junkies.”

Just after the ceremony, Bell said he was overwhelmed with emotion, describing the moment as a dream come true.

“I’m just doing what I love and I finally caught the fish of my dreams. That’s all it really is. It was a fish I have been fishing for for, for years, man,” said Bell in an interview with the Times. “For over a decade I’ve been fishing for a fish like that and the pieces just all came together.”

This marks Bell’s second derby win. He previously claimed the truck grand prize in 2013.

On Sunday, the Derby also recognized young anglers in the Mini Junior and Junior divisions, as well as competitors in the Flyrod and All Tackle categories. In the Mini Junior Grand Awards, first-place winners included Riley Gardner who weighed in a 7.23-pound bonito, from a boat; Clifton M. Colby with a 3.89-pound bonito from shore, and Tucker Schaefer, who swept both bluefish (19.07 pounds, boat) and false albacore (14.06 pounds, boat). Second-place honors went to Gryphon Kurth (7.17-pound bonito, boat), Theo Choquette (3.89-pound bonito, shore), Atlas Faherty (18.45-pound bluefish, boat), and Cal Stedman (13.69-pound false albacore, boat). Third-place winners were Elizabeth Rivers (6.82-pound bonito, boat), Isabella M. Pachico (3.59-pound bonito, shore), Cal Stedman (16.51-pound bluefish, boat), and Atlas Faherty (12.24-pound false albacore, boat).

In the Junior Grand Awards, first-place winners were Colton Stedman (8.91-pound bonito, boat), Calvin J. Davis (5.10-pound bonito, shore), Christian E. Fisher (19.04-pound bluefish, boat; 11.78-pound bluefish, shore), Liam M. Keene (17.20-pound false albacore, boat), and Eli Beford (10.67-pound false albacore, shore). Second-place finishers included Liam M. Keene (8.69-pound bonito, boat), Eli Beford (4.84-pound bonito, shore; 5.23-pound bluefish, shore), Jocie L. Smith (18.80-pound bluefish, boat), Christian E. Fisher (16.69-pound false albacore, boat), and Otto Karbe (8.11-pound false albacore, shore). Third-place winners were Christian E. Fisher (8.38-pound bonito, boat), Mica Zoref (4.80-pound bonito, shore), Hudson R. Smith (18.71-pound bluefish, boat), and Jocie L. Smith (16.15-pound false albacore, boat).

The Fly rod Grand Awards saw first-place winners Thomas J. Rapone (7.99-pound bonito, boat; 16.28-pound false albacore, boat), Steph S. Pond (5.48-pound bonito, shore), Robert D. Morrison (14.56-pound bluefish, boat), Adam M. Knight (4.04-pound bluefish, shore), and W. Brice Contessa (11.56-pound false albacore, shore). Second-place finishers included Andrew G. Moore (7.84-pound bonito, boat), Travis J. Lyon (5.11-pound bonito, shore), Thomas J. Rapone (13.52-pound bluefish, boat), Zachary C. Horrocks (16.26-pound false albacore, boat), and Trevor C. Knowles (11.51-pound false albacore, shore). Third-place winners were Sarah Kadison (6.33-pound bonito, boat), Casey R. Smith (5.09-pound bonito, shore), Kevin Ludwig (13.08-pound bluefish, shore), Harley L. Stowell (14.50-pound false albacore, boat), and Abe Pieciak (11.47-pound false albacore, shore).

In the All Tackle Grand Awards, first-place winners included Ned Williams (10.86-pound bonito, boat), John M. Thurgood (9.55-pound bonito, shore), David C. Kadison (19.85-pound bluefish, boat), Chris W. Hall (17.71-pound bluefish, shore), Sam Bell (18.66-pound false albacore, boat), and Evan Hammond (13.87-pound false albacore, shore). Second-place finishers were Michael Kelley (10.20-pound bonito, boat), Brody M. Valentine (9.47-pound bonito, shore), Matt Stedman (19.61-pound bluefish, boat), Chris Tuccelli (16.96-pound bluefish, shore), Julian G. Pepper (18.35-pound false albacore, boat), and Rudy Sanfilippo (13.65-pound false albacore, shore). Third-place winners included Sarah L. Kadison (10.17-pound bonito, boat), Francis E. Fisher (9.04-pound bonito, shore), Christopher Morris (19.54-pound bluefish, boat), Justin W. Poole (16.94-pound bluefish, shore), Zack Stedman (17.97-pound false albacore, boat), and Jonathan Kresel (13.41-pound false albacore, shore).

Derby president John Custer thanked the anglers for making each year special at the Derby.

“Nothing lasts for 80 years unless it is supported and well loved. [The Derby has] been around for 80 years and every year, I get reminders of how much it means to people, individuals, families, different people every year,” Custer said. “It just reminds me, and it reinforces in me, just how incredible it is.

“Not that I lose sight of it, not that I take it for granted, but you need people from the outside to tell you, and they tell me, and they tell committee members, and that is beyond gratifying.”