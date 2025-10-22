It is yet another beautiful Sunday morning here in Aquinnah. The sun is shining, it is 60° outside, and the ocean is out there breathing quietly as it laps at the beaches still covered with sand. Many of us are feeling the warm comfort and tired bodies resulting from spending a few hours at Five Corners yesterday as part of the No Kings demonstration. It was a gathering filled with pride and determination to protect and defend all that has always been best about our country, and a determination to continue the work required to fulfill the dreams of our comparatively young republic.

As we stood together, hilarity and optimism, right along with righteous indignation, were there. Here were a few hundred patriots and kindhearted folks gathered as a determined community. We were a tiny part of the 7 million–person outpouring that was taking place all across our country from north to south and east to west, in towns small and cities large. We were all saying it loud and clear: We Americans know how to stand up to bullies. We’ve done it before. We will not tolerate a king here.

Now I’m back to the work brought with the fall season. We are chopping down bedraggled annual plants, bringing in the last of the vegetables, and putting the pumpkins on our porch. Next will be taking down some screens and washing the windows. I’m scrubbing my house and pulling out the puzzles in anticipation of the days we will surely need to spend indoors. I’m glad for this quieting time. I’m ready to do some alpha-gal-tolerable cooking, and to pull out the jigsaw puzzles. There’s a pile of books a-waiting. There are friends to visit, and leaf-kicking walks to be had. It’s a grand time, to be sure.

A few reminders for you. On Thursday, Oct. 23, at 4 pm, the Aquinnah library is hosting an author talk with Thomas Dresser, who will be discussing his book, “The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands.” You are asked to register for this by emailing gwilbur@clamsnet.org.Then, at 5:30 that day, there will be a public meeting at Town Hall to explore early concepts and ideas for resources, recreation, and gathering spaces for our town center. The organizers promise a link for virtual attendance will be posted on the town website if you can’t be there in person. Also, don’t forget to call the Up-Island Council on Aging (508-693-2896) to sign up for the monthly senior luncheon at Town Hall. It will be on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the M.V. Agricultural Society hosts its annual Harvest Festival. It’s a free, all-ages celebration of autumn. There is a hay maze, there’s a farmers market, there are pumpkins to be purchased, there will be music, and there will be food. It’s a great tradition. Round up the family and head to the Ag Hall.

A stellar group of folks are celebrating birthdays this week. Curtis Langer celebrates on Oct. 22. On Oct. 25, it is our chance to celebrate Isaac Taylor. Then on Oct. 29, it is Buddy Vanderhoop’s turn to blow out the candles. This collection of gents is among our very best. I salute them all.

