Last week we turned on the heat more than once, and rode the waves off Lucy Vincent Beach.

I am late in congratulating Katie and Marshall Carroll on celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary last week.

They are shifting to winter hours at the Menemsha Texaco: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 1 pm. If we are out of gas and running late, we can give them a call at 508-645-2641. As always, if we see the flag flying, they are open. The Squid Row early morning coffee klatch will continue, from 6:30 to 8 am, Monday to Wednesday.

Katie Carroll is collecting the names and locations of folks and groups in Chilmark that will be handing out treats on Halloween. Thank you, Katie, for creating a map.

The Volunteer Firefighter’s Association members will have goodie bags, pizza, and cider at the Chilmark Community Center on Oct. 31, from 5 to 5:45 pm.

I am collecting candy, and will be stationed across from the church until it gets dark enough to need a headlamp.

North Tabor Farm invites us to preorder pasture-raised North Tabor Farm turkeys! Turkeys are expected to be around 20 pounds, and are $10 per pound. Half-bird and parted birds are available. Email them at northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

Native Earth Teaching Farm’s fall hours are Sundays, 1 to 4 pm, for visiting and helping with chores.

The Chilmark board of health is coordinating testing Chilmark’s wells for contamination by PFAS, and has created a form for notification of sample drop of dates and time: bit.ly/Chilmark_PFAS_testing.

We can drop our used ink cartridges (no toner cartridges) off at the Chilmark library for recycling. The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard collects and recycles them through a company that gives the league a small amount for each cartridge. Let’s join them in their effort to help the planet.

“Pessimism is what autocrats want you to feel. They want you to be nihilistic, cynical, and apathetic. They want you to say, ‘I can’t do anything.’ Pessimism is irresponsible. We need to be connected. Because as a group, we can do far more than we can alone.” –Anne Applebaum

The Chilmark library is creating a Native Plant Seed Library in collaboration with BiodiversityWorks, and now is a terrific time to be collecting.

The library is collecting books for its sale in December. They are looking for books that were published recently and are in great condition.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 5:30 pm, Bill O’Callaghan and his Irish wolfhound, Ossian, will read their book, “Tales from the Fairy Trail,” and answer questions.

Tuesday Pizza Night at 6 pm continues at the Chilmark Community Church.

Pathways transforms the Chilmark Tavern, and on Friday, Nov. 7, opens with a Dance Night. Marzell and the Breakdowns: Marzell Sampson on vocals, Barbara Puciul-Hoy on bass, Slim Bob and Don Groover on guitar, and Nicky Huff on the drums.