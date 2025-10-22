Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met and played our favorite game of cribbage.

The results were as follows:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/4 +106 card

Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +79 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 10/4 +55 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +76 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +71 card

Sixth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +44 card

There were a total of seven 24-point hands, by George Giosmas, Andrea Jason, Ron Ferreira, Bob Hakenson, Kathy Kinsman, and two by Collin Evanson. There were a record-breaking number of skunks: 18 total skunks!

If you play cribbage, please come and try us out. We play six games each Wednesday night. We bring food to share at 5:30p, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.