A film that feels like a Broadway play

A drunk, deranged, and disheveled man careens down a rain-soaked alleyway in the opening shot of Richard Linklater’s captivating new film, “Blue Moon,” playing at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center starting Friday, Oct. 24. The title refers to one of Lorenz Hart’s most famous songs, co-written by him and Richard Rodgers years earlier, which became an American standard. In the film, Hart (Ethan Hawke) ends up on the ground, and the radio voiceover announces that the great man, at the age of 48, died days later from complications of pneumonia.

Just as we sigh in sadness, the film shifts back seven months to March 31, 1943. It’s the opening night of “Oklahoma!” — the first of many hit musical collaborations between Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) and Oscar Hammerstein (Simon Delaney). Before this collaboration, Hart and Rodgers had been partners for 20 years. As the cast belts out the lyrics in the familiar finale, “Oklahoma, O.K.!” the camera pans to Hart sitting next to his mother in the audience. Cringing, he bids her adieu before heading off to the New York Theater District’s hangout, Sardi’s, for a drink.

Written by Robert Kaplow, the rest of the deftly crafted, poignant, and comic film unfolds at the restaurant, ahead of the show’s afterparty. While sitting at the bar getting sauced, continually puffing on his fat cigar, Hart banters with the bartender (Bobby Cannavale) and pianist (Jonah Lees), playing one familiar tune after another of the era. Hawke inhabits the role, seamlessly swinging between pathos and sardonic wit.

Hart derides “Oklahoma!” saying, “‘The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye’ is the stupidest lyric in the history of American songwriting,” but admits it will be a success: “High schools are going to put it on from now to doomsday.” Hart alternates between bemoaning his fading career and eagerly anticipating the arrival of Elizabeth Weiland (Margaret Qualley), a young Yale student and his protégé. Despite their significant age difference and Hart’s known preference for men, he moons over this blond 20-year-old, who clearly admires him but just not romantically. His thirst for the salacious details of Elizabeth’s love life would border on creepy if it weren’t for the fact that it underscores his deep longing for love. For instance, he quotes Rick Blaine in “Casablanca,” who says, “Nobody ever loved me that much,” to which Hart adds, “Really, who’s ever been loved half enough?”

Hart also has brilliantly nuanced conversations, with the likes of E.B. White (Patrick Kennedy) about his beautiful use of language, and a humorous exchange that plants the seeds for one of his renowned children’s books. And later, Hart talks with Rogers, desperately trying to convince him to collaborate on his idea for a new genre-breaking musical.

The entire film feels like a stage play, enriched with many references to musicals, and appearances by their creators at the afterparty; those familiar with Broadway will have a field day. When the radio announcer rattles off just some of Hart’s many memorable works, including “My Funny Valentine,” “Isn’t It Romantic?” “Bewitched,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “With a Song in My Heart,” we walk away with a greater appreciation for this Broadway legend.

