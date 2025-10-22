Hundreds of Islanders facing insurance cuts

1 of 1

As the federal government remains shut down and the effects of the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” loom, hundreds, if not thousands, of Islanders may be seeing drastic changes in their individual health insurance plans come January, with many likely to lose coverage completely. County officials are scrambling to offer assistance.

The Health Access Specialist for Dukes County, Sarah Kuh said more than 300 Vineyard residents have recently contacted her office for help after receiving emails that their health insurance would either be unavailable by Jan. 1, 2026, or continued at a much higher cost.

The hundreds of people who reached out, she said, are just the tip of the iceberg for local residents who may see changes.

“We’ve received lists of people in three different categories who currently have eligibility for affordable assistance of some kind that are being eliminated, barring changes from the federal government to these tax credits that assist people to make insurance more affordable,” Kuh said.

The “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by the Trump administration in July, included stricter regulations on health insurance qualifications, and eliminated some programs completely. At the same time, the current government shutdown is in relation to an extension of premium tax credits — a cost subsidy for middle-income earners that includes coverage for residents across Massachusetts. Congress is largely split on the issue, with Democrats stonewalling Republicans and the Trump administration from putting the cuts into effect.

Cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and healthcare subsidies, including premium tax credits, will directly affect large portions of the population. Massachusetts Health Connector, the state agency that ensures many locals who don’t qualify for Medicaid and don’t have insurance through their place of employment, calculated that the number of people who could see higher premiums, or no continued care, is in the hundreds of thousands.

“[They found] more than 337,000 Massachusetts residents will see increased healthcare costs if the enhanced premium tax credits expire,” Kuh said. “Some people are being informed that the subsidized plans that they were eligible for in the past are not going to be available starting Jan. 1, 2026.”

Lawfully present immigrants who are below the poverty line — those enrolled in the Type One plan for Mass Health Connector — will see the most severe changes to their health insurance policy. Their coverage was completely slashed when the bill went through, and those changes will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Kuh said 82 Vineyard residents who are enrolled in that plan have reached out to her for assistance, but she estimates far more locals on it have not reached out for help.

“The first category of coverage that’s being eliminated is actually for low-income people who don’t have full citizenship status. So this could be people with green cards or work permits or other types of eligible — what we would call — an eligible immigration status. In other words, they’re here lawfully, but they’re not U.S. citizens,” Kuh said. “So beginning in January 2026, the people that are under the poverty line will no longer have any kind of coverage.”

The two other categories of people who will see either loss of coverage or higher costs in January are those enrolled in subsidies or tax credits.

Premium tax credits were implemented during the COVID pandemic to provide cost relief for more than 300,000 Massachusetts residents who earn too much to qualify for subsidies, but not enough to afford insurance.

The income bracket these tax credits assist is often referred to as the “missing middle.” If the congressional efforts to extend the credits are not successful, thousands of people will see significantly higher premiums.

On the Island, more than 200 people who are enrolled in these programs and received emails that their costs were increasing have reached out to Kuh for assistance.

Kuh gave an example of a local who received an estimate on their premium increase if the insurance subsidies and tax credits are not funded by Congress. She described a married couple whose income is too high to qualify for some health insurance subsidies, but did receive the premium tax credits.

“Their monthly premium now is about $1,000 a month,” Kuh said. But without the premium tax credits they received in 2025, that number would’ve been double. While they won’t know how much their monthly premium is increasing until open enrollment begins on November 1st, Kuh said the increases will be significant.

“The national conversation is about these subsidies, and then the trickle-down is that people are really seeing the effects of this on the Island locally,” Kuh said.