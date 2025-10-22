“Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can quietly become a power that no government can suppress, a power that can transform the world.” –Howard Zinn

I saw many signs and quotes at the No Kings rally here on M.V., and in pictures from across the world. It was heartening to see that people everywhere are paying attention and standing up to express their voices, in peaceful protest against injustice and against threats to democracy. As a child of the ’50s who came of age in the ’70s, I believe in the power of protest. The idea of government “of the people, by the people, for the people” cannot exist if the people don’t speak up. Thank you to everyone, on both sides, who came out to speak out peacefully.

Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven libraries are teaming up to bring a fun and hilarious activity for kids and parents this Friday. The Poop Museum — yes, you read that right — comes to Grace Church on Oct. 24 at 3:30 pm. This will be a chance to learn fun facts about poop, with international presenter Susie Maguire, who founded the Poop Museum (I just like writing that!). The Grace Episcopal Church has generously donated its space for this fun and informative event, on Woodlawn Ave. in Vineyard Haven.

Another great activity for little ones this weekend is “Barnyard Boo” at the FARM Institute in Katama on Oct 25. From 9:30 to 11 am, bring your little creatures and goblins to the farm for a family-friendly morning of treats, moos, and baas! Stroll through the barn and the garden to visit the animals and pick up treats (no tricks here!). Costumes encouraged!

Over at the Featherstone Center for the Arts, the newest exhibit in the Francine Kelly Gallery, “A Touch of Orange,” opened last Sunday. It is a stunner, with art that fills the senses with the vibrancy and energy that orange brings to the natural world. It is up through Nov. 2, and the gallery is open 12 to 4 pm daily, so don’t miss it.

Happy birthday to Wyatt Loughman on Oct. 23! Hope freshman year at U. Arizona is going well! Happy birthday to Oliver Danielson, who celebrates on Oct. 24. Oliver is the grandson of Dave and Ellen Richardson. Celebrate the amazing Ann Baird on the 25th! A couple more amazing women share the 26th — Judy O’Donoghue and Evelyn Vertefeuille, and they share the day with Hillary Clinton! Happy birthday to Scott Bradley on the 27th! On the 28th, birthday balloons go to Lori Katsounakis and Shawn Shaw, and birthday hugs to Emily Hartford!

Danroy (“D.J.”) Henry Jr. was born on Oct. 29, 1989, the beloved son of Angella and Dan Henry. His life was too short, but his legacy lives on — in his family’s hearts and through the D.J. Henry Dream Fund, which provides financial support for disadvantaged youth to participate in sports, performing arts, and summer camps. Sending love to D.J.’s family on his day.

Send me your news!