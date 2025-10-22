Real estate transactions: Oct. 13 – 17

Chilmark

Oct. 15, Dene E. Feldman, Leigh E. Feldman, and Shale D. Stiller, trustees of Trust U/D Gretchen V. Feldman for Dene E. Feldman and Trust U/D Gretchen V. Feldman for Leigh E. Feldman, sold 25 Osprey Lane to Osprey Gardens LLC for $7,222,546.

Edgartown

Oct. 15, 9 DC Swap LLC sold 9A Duarte Circle to TLMC MV LLC for $6,695,000.

Oct. 16, Patricia A. Tyra, trustee of Patricia A. Tyra Trust, sold 15 Shurtleff Way to Patricia A. Tyra, trustee of Patricia A. Tyra Revocable Trust, for $1.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 15, Jeds Properties MV LLC sold 47 Circuit Ave. Unit 1A to Virginia Johnson for $470,000.

Oct. 16, Alan Miller, trustee of James Weiss Family Revocable Trust, sold 9 Grovedale Road to Links MV Housing LLC for $1,226,500.

Oct. 17, Richard A. Cassiani, trustee of Richard A. Cassiani Revocable Trust, sold 5 Johns Way to 5 Johns Way LLC for $880,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 16, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 32 Week 14 to Margaret Grealish for $500.

West Tisbury

Oct. 16, Mary-Louise Williams, trustee of Mary-Louise Williams Trust, and Christopher R. Brooks, trustee of Christopher R. Brooks Trust, sold 251 State Road to Edilson De Meireles for $1,550,000.

Oct. 17, Kenneth G. Lobdell and Karen H. Lobdell sold 32 Machipscat Trail to Allison Shirley and Benjamin Shirley for $1,330,000.