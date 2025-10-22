Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.

Support the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard and help our planet by recycling used inkjet cartridges. The M.V. League collects used inkjet cartridges (no toner cartridges) to recycle them. In the past 15 years, it has kept thousands of cartridges out of our landfills. It’s easy to help. Tell your friends. We can take them to the Tisbury Senior Center for now, or drop used cartridges at a library or DaRosa’s. Together, we can make a real difference.

Children of all ages are invited to a special interactive puppet variety show with songs and silly stories presented by Mary Wilson from Pitter Patter Puppets. Enjoy at Grace Church, 34 Woodlawn Ave., next Monday, Oct. 27, at 10:15 am.

The M.V. League of Women Voters will be at the high school for student voter registration on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 28, and in the main lobby at lunchtime. Remind your eligible students to be ready.

Louisa Gould says the fish are jumping on the Vineyard. The Gould Gallery has been celebrating the Derby and local fisherman with a collection of fish artwork by artists Ralph Frisina and David Witbeck. Enjoy these and the other exhibits — “Fall Fever,” “Ryan Black,” “Sunlit Abstractions,” and “Inside the Curve.”

When my eye doctor suddenly left the Island, I thought I would be okay because I found Harvard Square Eye Care and Dr. Laura Dickerman. I was shocked when I went for my first appointment. There is only a full flight of stairs with widely spaced railings, totally difficult for any seniors. When I found out there was no handicap entry, I just had to leave. There are two laws that say that handicap access has to be available, especially at medical facilities. Do you know who is responsible for enforcing these laws?

Plan for Halloween on the Hill on Friday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 pm: Celebrate Halloween at the M.V. Museum. Families are invited to enjoy trick-or-treat with candy and non-candy options, popcorn, games, and activities. Bring your candy bucket, dress in costume, and enjoy the museum. Parking is limited; carpool if possible.

Mark your calendar: Celebrate Professor Philip Weinstein’s new book of essays, “Time’s Bounty: Rethinking Aging,” with a reading and reception on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 5 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 130 Center St. in Vineyard Haven. Free. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library, with books available through Bunch of Grapes Bookstore.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Paul Angelastro on Saturday. Jeff Kristal parties on Monday. Wednesday belongs to Kaylee Kuehne and Tate Buchwald.

Heard on Main Street: What is worse than biting a candy bar and seeing a spider? Biting the candy bar and seeing half a spider. Happy Halloween.