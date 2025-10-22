Walking down our driveway this morning, I smelled the dusty, leafy smell of fall. It is a smell that takes me back to my childhood. Raking up giant piles of leaves to jump into. Kicking them up into the air. Brilliantly colored maple leaves — scarlet, fire-orange, gold, and yellow — transformed hillsides that seemed to reach miles into the sky, and on the hundred-year-old trees that lined Ridgefield’s Main Street.

I commented about it to Iyla last week as we drove from Chilmark to West Tisbury. One colorful maple stood out along the road. I told her about the visual effect of those hillsides that were commonplace in Connecticut.

I have learned to appreciate how fall more subtly colors our Vineyard landscapes of flat marshes that stretch into long vistas of wind-blown shrubberies and grasses. I love the rusty reds and browns, the way that oak leaves remain after all the other trees are bare. It may be the loss of chlorophyll, a scientific explanation, but the colors of nature changing with the seasons always seems magical to me.

It will be Halloween at the end of next week, the end of October. West Tisbury Parks and Rec and the library are already planning festive events. The library party comes first, from 3 to 5 pm on Halloween afternoon. There will be hayrides, games, refreshments, and trick-or-treating at the Field Gallery and the Council on Aging. All are welcome, and urged to come in costumes. It’s so much fun to see the costumes, especially in families whose costumes coordinate with a theme.

The Parks and Rec party will start at 6 pm at the Ag Hall. Their hayride goes through the cemetery. There will be crafts, games, and refreshments, too. Costumes are always appreciated and admired.

Besides the party information, Peggy Stone wants everyone to know that the Lambert’s Cove parking lot will be closed beginning Oct. 21 for installation of a new water tank for the fire department. Work is expected to take about two weeks. Beachgoers can still access the beach via Sheriff’s Meadow or Land Bank paths.

I was sorry to learn that Mary Orcutt died last week. I didn’t know her well, but we met during her tenure at Good Dog Goods. Mary was a dog lover, regularly accompanied by whichever gorgeous Airedale was currently in her life. My friend, Martha Fleishman, had an Airedale then, and we shared many happy visits with Mary, comparing funny stories of the dogs’ behaviors and transgressions, all with much affection. My condolences to Greg, their family, and all who have memories of Mary.