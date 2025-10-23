Thank you, SSA

To the Editor:



A huge thank-you to all at the Steamship Authority.

I can appreciate that many concerned citizens are attempting to put the SSA on a better path, but today I need to take a different approach. I have to start my list of thank-yous to all those who assisted me in July when I dislocated my hip while on the boat. It was an unexpected, painful event, and within 15 minutes the team stepped into action, EMTs took me to Falmouth Hospital, and the boat was delayed by only 15 minutes. The next thank-you was a response to a memo I sent with photos suggesting that someone should clean up a few areas (in the middle of the intense construction!) to make it a little more appealing for us and our visitors. Within a few weeks the message went through the channels, and it was done. Next is a huge thank-you for the cart service being provided for those of us who are handicapped or need additional assistance. It has been extremely helpful for my husband, who is currently using a walker and for me, using a cane. The icing on the cake is that it was all done with a thoughtful smile and eagerness to help.

Here’s another thank-you, just because.

Elaine Miller

Vineyard Haven