Effort to fly Aquinnah Wampanoag flag gains traction

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay (Aquinnah) flag could soon be flying at a number of Martha’s Vineyard schools.

Last week, the Up-Island Regional School Committee gave its unanimous endorsement for flying the flag — which depicts the legend Moshop holding a whale in front of the Cliffs — at the West Tisbury and Chilmark schools, though committee members are still working through the logistics.

Brad Lopes, an Aquinnah tribe member who works with the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe education department, brought the request to the up-Island committee last week; he said it’s part of a larger effort to raise more awareness of the tribe’s sovereignty, and would help build pride for tribal youth.

“There’s a lot of power when a student has the opportunity to see themselves in education, and not just the curriculum, but in the structure itself,” Lopes told The Times. “We want our families and kids to be heard and seen in our schools.”

Lopes works in the Mashpee public schools, and said that all three — K.C. Coombs, Quashnet, and Mashpee Middle–High School — fly the purple and white flags of the local Wampanoag tribe. He said that’s a small but meaningful gesture to the Wampanoag students.

Lopes said that they are starting small on the Island, but that the initiative could grow to other schools as well. He said he is already working with the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School to fly the flag at its West Tisbury campus, and said that he would be open to talking with the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School as well.

“This is a great effort for tribal sovereignty, and I’m excited to see it move forward,” Lopes said.

At last week’s school committee meeting, while the committee endorsed the idea, it is still looking into how it would work. School officials said that building a completely new pole could be as expensive as $20,000, as was the case at the Tisbury School. They also considered flying the flag on the existing poles.