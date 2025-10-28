Applications are open for Meshacket Commons

Applications for four community homes in Edgartown are open until mid-November, with all submissions to be added to a housing lottery.

Island Housing Trust and Affirmative Investments, in partnership with the town of Edgartown, built Meshacket Commons with affordable housing in mind. The development includes 36 rental units, four homes, and a community building in a bike-friendly neighborhood off Old Meshacket Road.

The individuals or families who receive the homes will be decided by the lottery, which is operated by the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority.

All the homes are targeted toward low- to middle-income Islanders, with income restrictions at the high end falling within the “missing middle” range for Vineyard residents. Two homes are available to those who have a maximum income of 100 percent of area median income (AMI), which is $105,100 for an individual, and $150,100 for a family of four. The other two homes have an income restriction of 120 AMI, which for an individual is $126,100, and for a family of four is $180,100.

There are two three-bedroom homes available, with 1,342 square feet of living space, and two two-bedroom homes, with 1,160 square feet of living space. Both layouts have basements of approximately half of their square footage, and come equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove, and laundry hook-ups.

Applicants must be first-time homebuyers, with the exception of single parents, age-qualified households where residents are 55 or older and are planning to leave an Island residence in order to apply, and individuals who have not worked in the past few years, and live in (or own) a home with their current partner.

Preference for some of the awarded homes will be given to municipal employees of Edgartown and existing employees of businesses in the area.

The homes all have a ground lease with Island Housing Trust for 99 years, where the nonprofit owns the land and ensures that it remains affordable for future generations.

The application is available here.