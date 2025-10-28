Revulsed by ICE detention of Islander 

To the Editor:

I’m a retired Island schoolteacher who worked many summers alongside Newton Waite driving taxis on the Island. Years later, as his children grew, I got to know them a bit, too, when they hit the high school.

Newton is a good person and a model citizen — a soft-spoken, gentle soul with genuine feeling for others and a built-in sense of fair play. I admire him for his devotion to his family and the powerful work ethic that pushed him to create a better life for them. Though he worked 70-hour-a-week cab shifts, he side-hustled hard to launch his restaurant businesses on what must have been shoestring finances. His children came to mirror the values he and his wife instilled in them, and were beloved classmates in their school community.

It fills me with revulsion to read that this good man — who so epitomizes the values that we Americans say we embrace — is today languishing in a distant ICE facility. I want to spit the cruel actions of these agents and their masters out of my mouth. To think that they would seek to erase this gentle man and the life he’s worked so hard to build for the sake of adding points to a political stat sheet is abhorrent.

You can argue all the politics you want — you will anyway. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about a human being, someone I know and greatly respect, who has been hurt. Newton has been a good neighbor and family man and respected Island businessperson.

Isn’t there something we as a community can do to fight his deportation?

Bill McCarthy

Edgartown